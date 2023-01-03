Mike Cody - Marian

Rio Grande’s Mike Cody drives toward the basket during the first half of Friday night’s 67-63 loss to 14th-ranked Marian University at the Newt Oliver Arena.

 Photo by Justyce Marcum

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Josh Bryan scored 17 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead 14th-ranked Marian University past the University of Rio Grande, 67-63, Friday night, in non-conference men’s basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The Knights, who were making just their second all-time trip to Rio Grande, improved to 13-2 with the victory despite being limited to a season-low point total.


