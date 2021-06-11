The baseball program at Shawnee State set another program standard, as 15 members of the unit were named to the Academic All-MSC lists — setting a new program mark for the most in a single season.
Jacob Kline — who has already produced a record-setting season on the diamond — has also put together an outstanding campaign off of it as the junior holds a GPA above 3.9 in accounting. He has accumulated exactly 140 hours of academic credit.
Behind Kline, brothers Shiloh and Shane Jones each hold strong GPAs themselves. The former has a 3.92 while the latter holds a 3.89, with the pair also majoring in accounting. Shane Jones has more than 70 hours of academic credit while Shiloh Jones has more than 65 hours in his back pocket.
Graden Hurt’s 3.84 in exercise science, along with Kyle Wisniewski’s 3.66 GPA in business management, Macky McDonald’s 3.64 in exercise science and Jacob Gleason’s 3.63 in accounting, also represented strong GPAs for the Bears. Hurt has over 100 hours of credit, Wisniewski has 115 hours of credit, McDonald has 65 hours of credit, and Gleason more than 80 hours.
As an intervention specalist, Noah Brock holds a 3.51 GPA with more than 120 hours of academic credit on his line. Brennan Gangwish, an undecided major, holds a 3.43 with more than 55 hours of academic credit.
Five additional players hold GPAs between 3.3 and 3.4, with Danny McGuire’s 3.39 in business management and George Duran’s 3.38 in exercise science heading the output. McGuire has more than 115 hours of academic credit while Duran has over 105. Drew Lowe’s 3.37 GPA in sport management (with over 130 hours of academic credit), Garrett Goodwin’s 3.35 GPA in marketing (with over 75 hours of academic credit), and Marty Knittel’s 3.31 GPA in business management (with over 80 hours of academic credit) represented the five hats within that range.
Along with the aforementioned, Kyle Boggs also made the list by courtesy of having over a 3.25 GPA prior to the submission deadline. Boggs now has over 90 hours of academic credit as a business management major.
Requirements for qualification include the completion of at least three or more academic semesters upon starting collegiate athletic eligibility in addition to maintaining a 3.25 or above.
