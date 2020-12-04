Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
Waverly 72, Portsmouth West 44
WHS - 27 13 14 18 - 72
PWHS - 8 12 12 12 - 44
WAVERLY (72) - Mark Stulley 4 3 0-2 17, Gage Wheeler 3 0 2-2 8, Trey Robertson 6 4 3-5 27, Will Futhey 1 0 1-3 3, Wade Futhey 0 1 0-0 3, Zeke Brown 5 0 0-0 10, Phoenix Wolf 2 0 0-0 4, Peyton Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kelly 0 0 0-0 0, Drake Teeters 0 0 0-0 0, Mitch Green 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 21 8 6-12 72.
PORTSMOUTH WEST (44) - R. Sissel 0 0 0-4 0, E. Adkins 0 0 1-2 1, L. Howard 1 0 0-0 2, T. Cantrell 1 0 0-0 2, J. Dixon 6 1 0-2 15, M. Phillips 4 0 0-0 8, S. Sadler 1 0 0-0 2, N. Coleman 2 0 1-3 5, TOTALS 18 1 5-15 44.
Western 49, Symmes Valley 60
WHS - 16 4 12 17 - 49
SVHS - 16 14 16 14 - 60
WESTERN (49) - Reed Brewster 0 2 0-0 6, Kolten Miller 4 2 4-6 18, Colton Montgomery 7 1 3-3 20, Noah Whitt 1 0 1-2 3, Gavin Myers 0 0 0-0 0, Dalton Risner 0 0 0-0 0, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Zach Teed 1 0 0-4 2, TOTALS 13 5 8-15 49.
SYMMES VALLEY (60) - Caden Brammer 0 0 2-2 2, Luke Leith 10 0 1-4 21, Ethan Patterson 1 0 0-0 2, Josh Ferguson 0 0 2-2 2, Alec Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Braden Webb 0 0 0-0 0, Grayson Walsh 4 0 0-0 8, Levi Best 1 0 0-0 2, Drew Scherer 4 3 2-3 19, Nick Strow 1 0 0-2 2, Logan Justice 1 0 0-2 2, TOTALS 22 3 7-15 60.
Minford 75, Eastern 52
MHS - 24 15 24 15 - 75
EHS - 12 8 14 18 - 52
MINFORD (75) - Zimmerman 6 1 2-5 17, 4 2 0-0 14, Risner 2 2 0-0 10, Skaggs 1 1 0-0 5, Coriell 0 0 1-2 1, Crank 2 3 5-6 18, Knight 0 1 0-0 3, Hannah 0 0 1-2 1, Parker 1 0 2-2 4, TOTALS 16 10 11-17 75.
EASTERN (52) - Dillion Mattox 4 2 0-2 14, Isaac Richardson 0 0 3-4 3, Neil Leist 1 0 1-4 3, Chase Carter 3 0 0-2 6, Jake Tribby 2 0 3-4 7, Brennen Slusher 2 3 1-2 14, Abe McBee 0 0 4-6 4, Lance Barnett 0 0 1-2 1, Logan Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0, Trenten Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Coltan Denny 0 0 0-0 0, Errol Hesson 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 5 13-26 52.
