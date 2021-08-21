Date;Location/Match;Time

8/12;@ Dogwood Hills;10:00

8/16;@ Franklin Valley;10:00

8/17;@ Dogwood Hills;TBA

8/18;@ Elks;4:00

8/23;@ Elks;4:00

9/1;@ Elks;4:00

9/7;@ Little Scioto;4:00

9/9;@ Dogwood Hills;4:00

9/14;@ Elks;4:00

9/16;@ Franklin Valley;4:00

9/20;@ Elks;4:00

9/22;@ Chillicothe CC;4:00

9/22;@ Elks Girls SOC;2:00

9/23;@ Elks Boys SOC 18-hole;12:00

9/28;@ Elks Division II Sectional;TBA

