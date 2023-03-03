Mat Williamson
By Jacy Norgaard

WAVERLY (MARCH 2, 2023) – Mat Williamson and his Buzz Chew Racing team have been a second-half year kind of the team the last few seasons – searching for speed the first half and then finding wins the second.

However, winning momentum from the end of 2022 that’s carried in 2023 has Williamson hopeful he and his team already have the speed they need to chase wins and another Super DIRTcar Series title, starting with the 2023 championship season-opener at Atomic Speedway, March 31-April 1.


