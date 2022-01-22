VARSITY GIRLS

PIKE COUNTY:

Waverly 77, Hillsboro 58

Piketon 51, Westfall 43

Portsmouth West 58, Eastern 36

* Addison Cochenour grabs her 1,000th rebound

VARSITY BOYS

PIKE COUNTY:

Waverly 66, Oak Hill 27

Piketon 44, Adena 18

