Date Location/Opponent Time

12/1 Valley 6:00

12/3 @ Fairland 6:00

12/5 Manchester Home 4:00

12/11 Westfall 6:00

12/12 @ Unioto 4:45

12/18 Southeastern 6:00

12/19 @ Adena 6:00

12/22 @ Whiteoak 6:00

12/29 @ Western 6:00

12/30 Jackson (varsity only) 6:00

1/2 Zane Trace 6:00

1/5 @ West Union 6:00

1/8 @ Paint Valley 6:00

1/9 Huntington 6:00

1/15 @ Westfall 6:00

1/16 Adena 6:00

1/22 Unioto 4:45

1/29 @ Southeastern 6:00

1/30 @ Zane Trace 6:00

2/5 Paint Valley 6:00

2/9 McClain 4:45

2/12 Huntington 6:00

Note: These schedules were submitted prior to basketball season. They are subject to change due to Covid-19, weather, or other circumstances.

