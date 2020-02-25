In a historic day for the women's basketball program at Shawnee State, Bailey Cummins was able to break Abby Feuchter's school's career assist record while leading Shawnee State to a lead that the Bears kept throughout the last 36 minutes of the contest in a victory over Cumberlands on Thursday evening at Waller Gymnasium in Portsmouth.
Cummins, who finished the game with 18 points and six assists, now has 639 dimes for her SSU career -- two more than Feuchter, the Bears' preceding point guard who also was a four-year starter.
The Bears (25-4, 12-3 MSC), who put three players in double-figures in the contest, actually did their best work on the defensive end of the floor by holding the Patriots (19-8, 6-7 MSC) to just 29.2 percent shooting from the field. Shawnee State also posted nine steals in the contest. Offensively, SSU posted 17 assists on its 28 made field goal attempts in the contest, which allowed the Bears to shoot 42.4 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from three-point range.
Shawnee State, who trailed 7-4 early in the contest, utilized back-to-back three-pointers from Bethany Mackin and Cummins to take a lead that the Bears wouldn't relinquish in the affair.
The Patriots, who stayed within a possession of SSU despite the deficit, cut the lead back down to a 12-11 margin, but Cummins, who scored 11 of her 18 points in the first quarter of play, scored six consecutive points for the Bears, including a runner that dropped at the horn to put Shawnee State ahead by a 21-18 count after the opening quarter of action.
In the second frame, Carson Roney's production proved to be paramount. The junior forward scored 12 of Shawnee State's 18 points in the second frame by attacking the glass in her 13 minutes of first half action. Ultimately, Roney posted 12 points and five rebounds in the second frame alone en route to 12 tallies and nine boards for the half, and allowed Shawnee State to push its advantage to a 39-28 count at the halftime break.
Cumberlands cut the lead under double-digits with a Silvia Veloso basket with 7:22 to play in the third quarter, but from there, Shawnee State stifled the Patriots the rest of the way as the Bears built their advantage to a 49-34 advantage after Cummins buried a three-pointer.
From that point forward, the game was never in doubt -- and Cummins, who tied the assist record early in the third frame on a low-post feed to Anyia Pride, found Pride in the right corner again for her 638th assist -- a three-pointer by the sophomore -- to break Feuchter's all-time career record with 6:52 to go in the game, putting Shawnee State up by a 64-46 margin in the process. The Bears built their lead up to as much as 73-52 before cruising to the impressive 20-point win.
Behind Cummins' 18 points and six assists, Pride's 17 points, Roney's 14 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals, Brandie Snow's 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds, and Sydney King's 10 rebounds led the Bears in their 20-point victory.
With the victory, No. 9 Shawnee State will turn its attention to its final Mid-South Conference and regular season contest, which will be held at Waller Gymnasium in Portsmouth. The contest, which starts at 2 p.m., will also serve as Senior Day for both the women's and men's basketball programs.
