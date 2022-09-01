OHSAA logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Facing a growing shortage of interscholastic sports officials across Ohio, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has moved all classroom instruction for new officials to the convenient virtual platform RefPrep and is also asking member schools to offer the online officiating curriculum during the school day for students to begin the process of becoming a licensed official. A number of schools across Ohio have already begun offering the RefPrep class.

As always, adults are encouraged to consider becoming a licensed sports official, but the OHSAA believes that getting high school students interested in officiating will help quickly replenish the number of officials in the near future.

