Date Location/Match Time

8/1 First Day of Practice

8/7 @ Little Scioto

8/8 @ Portsmouth Inv. 9:00

8/12 @ Little Scioto-SOC 10:00

8/14 @ Little Scioto-SOC 10:00

8/20 @ Big Beaver-SOC 4:30

8/22 @ Big Beaver-SOC 4:30

8/26 @ Elks-SOC 4:30

8/28 @ Elks-SOC 4:30

9/9 @ Elks 4:30

9/10 @ Dogwood-SOC 4:30

9/12 @ Dogwood-SOC 4:30

9/17 @ Elks 18-hole SOC Match TBA

9/25 Shawnee-sectional TBA

