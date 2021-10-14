RIO GRANDE, Ohio - The University of Rio Grande spotted Denison University an early lead, but then proceeded to deliver a big beatdown to the Big Red.
Finn Tomlin and Devon Scriber had two successful tries each and four other players added a score of their own as the RedStorm cruised to a 50-3 victory, Saturday afternoon, in men’s rugby action at Red Valley Pitch.
The RedStorm, who earlier in the week earned a No. 9 ranking in the Small Schools Division of National Collegiate Rugby’s Top 25 poll, improved to 4-0 with the win.
Denison slipped to 1-3 with the loss.
The Big Red took a 3-0 lead in the game’s opening minutes on a kick by Nick Dimmit, but enjoyed very little success after that.
Freshman Solomone Ahoia (Lawndale, CA) followed with a successful try on Rio’s ensuing possession to put the RedStorm in front to stay, before consecutive tries by Tomlin - a sophomore from Georgetown, Ohio - helped extend the lead to 17-3 at the intermission.
Scriber, a freshman from Colorado Springs, Colorado, tallied the first of his two successful tries to begin the second half, while freshmen Cole Espenscheid (Lake St. Charles, MO) and Lazarus Ratuniyaravu (Everett, WA) each scored to extend the lead to 36-3.
Scriber added his final try before sophomore Mason Dishong’s (Reedsville, OH) tacked on his first try of the year.
Senior Caden Harden (Oak Hill, OH) was successful on five of his eight convert attempts for Rio.
The RedStorm returns to action next Saturday in the biggest match of its season to this point when No. 5 Franciscan University visits for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
