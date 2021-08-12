Landing a multi-sport athlete who has a high IQ for how to play both of the sports that he or she will be participating in is always a plus.
Wheelersburg's Emily Boggs certainly represents that kind of player. The multi-sport athlete will be continuing her volleyball and swimming career at Shawnee State for the next four seasons, beginning this coming August.
"I'm super excited to get the chance to play volleyball and swim at SSU," Boggs said. "It's amazing to me how God opened and closed the right doors to get me right where I believe I'm supposed to be. I really believe that Shawnee State is the best choice for me. I'm getting the opportunity to play the sports that I love while getting a good education."
From a volleyball perspective, Boggs played a critical role all four seasons as Wheelersburg began its ascent toward becoming one of OHSAA Division III's elite programs. After posting 24 kills and 17 digs as a freshman reserve for the Pirates, who went 23-3 with a OHSAA Division III Regional Semifinal appearance in 2017, Boggs posted 319 digs, 191 kills and 22 aces for Wheelersburg, who won their first 26 games before falling to Tuscarawas Valley in the Division III Regional Finals.
Continuing her -- and Wheelersburg's -- upward improvement into the next year, the Pirates then won their first 27 games en route to the program's first-ever OHSAA Final Four berth in the sport of volleyball in 2019. During that campaign, Boggs posted 249 digs, 170 kills, 132 service receptions, and 26 aces to go along with a .270 hitting percentage as the Pirates continued their upward trajectory under volleyball coaching veteran Allen Perry. Boggs then finished her high school career with 168 kills on a .206 attack percentage, to go along with 219 digs, 204 service receptions and 41 aces for a 23-2 Wheelersburg unit last fall.
Overall career accolades, you ask? A 99-7 overall record with four district championships and regional tournament appearances, a regional championship and a state final four appearance, two Third-Team All-District mentions and lastly, three consecutive All-SOC honors in a row.
That, however, is just in the sport of volleyball. In swimming, Boggs -- of the recorded events in SwimCloud -- posted fast times of 31.29 in the 50 yard freestyle, 7:05.23 in the 500 yard freestyle, 38.84 in the 50 yard breaststroke, 1:23.16 in the 100 yard breaststroke and 2:46.83 in the 200 yard individual medley.
"My experiences in high school definitely helped me along my path," Boggs said. "Being a part of very successful volleyball and swimming programs has really pushed me athletically. My experiences with both teams will definitely be something that I'll always cherish. Being a student at Wheelersburg has pushed me to be the best that I can be academically. I will always be thankful for that as I plan to major in pre-medicine, with the goal of one day becoming an optometrist."
Along with her siblings -- Josh and Caite -- swimming has been a big part of the family tree. Boggs' great-grandparents, Frank and Anna Bruch, her grandfather, Joe Bruch, and her mother, Trish Boggs, have all swam competitively in the water. Trish and Caite, along with Northwest head coach Elizabeth Lewis, Lewis' daughter, Reagan, and Judy Bayes, represent competitive volleyball players from the family tree.
"I've got my work cut out for me," Boggs said. "However, I'm extremely thankful to both (Devan) Scarberry and (Gerald) Cadogan for giving me this opportunity. I want to thank everyone who has made this possible for me and made me into the person that I am today. I'd like to thank my coach and aunt, Judy Bayes, as well as my coach and mother, Tricia Boggs, for making me into the volleyball player that I am today. Judy coached my mother, who then coached Devan and me. Now, I'm getting the opportunity to play for Coach Scarberry. I am so thankful for each one of them. As for swimming, it has been a big part of my family's life, starting with my great-grandparents, Frank and Anna Bruch," Boggs said. "They coached my papaw, Joe Bruch, on the local Portsmouth Piranha Team. My papaw then coached my mother, and then she coached me. Getting the opportunity to continue something my family has enjoyed for so long is really special, and I am so appreciative for Coach Cadogan giving me the opportunity."
Along with her coaches, Boggs -- who will major in pre-med at Shawnee State -- is simply grateful for the support that her parents, Trish and Billy Boggs, have provided her throughout her life as well as her entire family.
"I'm really thankful to my parents for being there for me," Boggs said. "My mother's sacrificed so much to be the best coach to me in swimming and volleyball. My father has always been my rock and somebody that I can lean on for support. He's always there for me when I need to talk and refocus on my goals. My parents have always told me that I can do anything that I put my mind to. They have pushed me and supported me, which has helped shape me into the person that I am today. I have truly been blessed with the most amazing and supportive family. To say that I'm grateful is an understatement. I'm so glad they'll get to watch me in the next chapter of my life at SSU. I'm ready to get to work and super excited to be a Shawnee State Bear."
