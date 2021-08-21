Date Location/Opponent Time

8/20 River Valley 7:00

8/27 Wellston 7:00

9/3 @Valley 7:00

9/10 Zane Trace 7:00

9/17 @Unioto 7:00

9/24 Paint Valley 7:00

10/1 Southeastern 7:00

10/8 Adena 7:00

10/15 @Westfall 7:00

10/22 @Huntington 7:00

