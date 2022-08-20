# Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Gr.
1 Mason Pollard 5-10 145 RB/DB 10
# Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Gr.
1 Mason Pollard 5-10 145 RB/DB 10
2 Hudson Kelly 6-3 185 QB/DB 12
3 Mason Sparks 6-3 175 WR/DE 10
4 Quinton Hurd 6-3 205 TE/LB 11
5 Peyton Harris 5-11 170 RB/LB 12
6 Carson Peters 6-3 165 WR/DB 9
7 Lane Bear 5-10 125 WR/DB 10
8 Wyatt Crabtree 6-2 205 TE/DE 12
9 Mason Kelly 6-3 165 QB/DB 10
10 Hunter Hauck 5-11 165 WR/DB 10
11 Blake Osborne 5-11 165 RB/LB 9
12 Landon Remy 5-9 155 QB/LB 9
13 Jamison Morton 5-10 135 WR/DB 11
14 Cade Carroll 5-10 145 WR/DB 10
15 Tanner Nichols 5-11 175 WR/DB 11
16 Anderson Judd 5-10 155 WR/LB 10
17 Caden Arrowood 6-1 175 WR/DB 12
18 Jamie Blackwell 5-10 155 WR/DB 9
20 Legend Clifford 6-3 205 TE/DE/LB 12
21 Tyler Malone 5-9 150 WR/DB 11
22 Jase Hurd 5-8 165 RB/OLB 11
23 Logan Swords 6-3 185 WR/DB 12
24 LT Jordan 5-10 150 WR/DB 11
# Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Gr.
25 Sebastian Beach 6-0 145 WR/DB 11
27 Dillon Glass 5-10 145 WR/DB 9
28 Michael Delgado 5-8 160 RB/DB 11
29 Jimmy Moraleja 5-10 160 WR/DB 10
30 Cam Umphries 5-11 160 TE/LB 10
32 Reese Brushart 5-10 165 TE/LB 9
33 Danica Howard 5-0 120 RB/WR 10
34 Creed Smith 5-10 155 RB/DB 11
35 Mason Crabtree 5-9 150 TE/LB 10
42 David Preston 6-2 170 RB/LB 9
44 Will Armstrong 6-1 150 OL/DE 10
45 Jared Lane 5-7 150 RB/LB 9
47 Trey Brushart 5-9 180 FB/LB 12
50 Dallas Downs 5-9 165 OL/DL 10
51 Jace Gecowets 5-9 215 OL/LB 11
52 Jake Schrader 6-3 275 OL/DL 11
53 Rayden McCune 5-9 150 WR/CB 10
54 Brock Adams 6-2 305 OL/DL 12
55 Nate Welsh 6-2 235 OL/DL 12
56 Maddox Leffler 6-1 235 OL/DL 10
57 Justin Williams 5-9 190 OL/DL 11
58 Hunter Shelton 6-2 305 OL/DL 11
60 Kolten Lansing 5-9 160 OL/DL 12
# Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Gr.
61 Alex Tolliver 5-8 190 OL/DL 9
62 Devon McGuinn 6-1 280 OL/DL 11
63 Landon Arrowood 6-2 245 OL/DL 11
64 Marco Billisano 5-7 185 OL/DL 9
67 Evan Martin 6-3 285 OL/DL 9
71 Landon Shiland 5-11 285 OL/DL 12
72 Dylan Williams 5-10 215 RB/DL 11
73 Logan Long 5-10 265 OL/DL 12
74 Kenneth Gower 6-2 215 OL/DL 10
75 Davey Adkins 5-10 230 OL/DL 11
76 Josh Cook 5-11 185 OL/DL 9
77 Hunter South 5-11 210 OL/DL 10
78 William Madden 5-11 270 OL/DL 11
83 Jayden Rollins 6-2 160 WR/DB 12
84 Kody Swords 6-1 155 WR/OLB 10
88 Sebastian Billisano 5-10 145 WR/OLB 10
92 Grant Noel 5-10 190 OL/DL 12
Head Coach: Chris Crabtree
Assistant Coaches: Jake Knight, Jordan Belt, Jason Bolin, Ferdie Marquez, Tyler Rowe, Daniel Sand.
Junior High Staff: Head Coach Dakota Sparks, Assistant Coaches Cade Marquez and Connor Smith.
Film Crew: Dan Sand, Jay Taylor, Daniel Tallman.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.