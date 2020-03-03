KOKOMO, IN – Opening the 2020 River States Conference regular season with a three game series on the road, the Ohio Christian University Trailblazers took on the Cougars of Indiana University Kokomo on Sunday and Monday. Despite showing improvement from last year, the Trailblazers saw defensive miscues and growing pains hurt them in the series sweep.
Game One (IUK 8, OCU 1) – Box Score – Kokomo started the series strong, showing their offensive power early with five runs through three innings. A Connor Gerren single in the top of the fifth drove in Joe Henderson (JR/Waverly, OH) for OCU's lone run of the series opener, as the Cougars used 10 hits to tally eight runs.
Game Two (IUK 13, OCU 3) – Box Score – Game two's defensive performance by the Trailblazers led to an offensive outburst by the Cougars, as six errors led to 13 runs for Kokomo. Jarod Hamlin (SO/Carlisle, OH) continued his power streak with a two run shot in the second inning, while a Bryant Lung (SO/Seaman, OH) single later in the game represented Ohio Christian's three runs.
Game Three (IUK 8, OCU 3) – Box Score – Both teams started the series final hot, as Ohio Christian opened the first with two runs on a single by Hamlin. IU Kokomo followed suit with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning, taking the lead for the final time on Monday. Lung drove in his second RBI later in the game, finishing with two for the series.
Coach's Corner – "We are showing real growth, but sometimes still have some growing pains," said Head Coach Michael Blevins. "Last year our spread against IUK was 50-3. This year, we were much more competitive. Two pitches plagued us in game one, game two was our worst defensive performance of the year, and game three saw a 3-4 score turn into 8-3 in the final two frames."
