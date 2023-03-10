BATAVIA (March 9, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is back in action next week – Friday, March 17 at Atomic Speedway and Saturday, March 18 at Brownstown Speedway.

Drivers will contend for a $12,000 top prize in Friday’s Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway. The pit gate will open at 12 p.m. (noon) ET, followed by general admission gates at 2 p.m. ET. Dirt Draft Hot Laps are slated to begin at 6 p.m. ET followed by Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the 50-lap Buckeye Spring 50 finale. Also on the card will be the 305 Sprint Cars and Sport Modifieds.


