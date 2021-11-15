COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings and neutral sites for the regional finals of the football playoffs, with 56 schools advancing to the fourth round of the 50th annual postseason tournament.
Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games kick off at 7 p.m.
2021 OHSAA Football Playoff Brackets and Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2021-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage
OHSAA Football Home: https://ohsaa.org/sports/football
All-Time Football Playoff Database: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/history/FootballParticipants.pdf
Ticketing: All OHSAA postseason tournament tickets (in all sports) must be purchased online at www.OHSAA.org/tickets
Spectrum is the official television partner of the OHSAA and will televise several football playoff games each weekend. Their coverage is exclusive. Spectrum will announce its weekly playoff game selections by noon Monday here: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2021-OHSAA-Football-on-Spectrum
Pressbox Priority Seating: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/FB-MediaPressBoxMemo.pdf
MaxPreps Ohio Football Home (stats, standings, scoreboard): https://www.maxpreps.com/state/football/ohio.htm
OHSAA Football Playoffs – Regional Final Pairings
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
Games listed with regional seed and overall record.
Home team listed first.
Division 1 – all games Friday, Nov. 19
Region 1
1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 2 Medina (13-0) at Parma Byers Field
Region 2
1 Marysville (12-0) vs. 2 Springfield (11-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium
Region 3
1 Upper Arlington (13-0) vs. 2 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
Region 4
1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-3) vs 3 West Chester Lakota West (11-1) at Mason Atrium Stadium
Division 2 – all games Friday, Nov. 19
Region 5
3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-3) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (11-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 6
2 Avon (11-2) vs. 4 Toledo Central Catholic (11-2) at Sandusky Strobel Field
Region 7
4 Massillon Washington (11-2) vs. 7 Uniontown Green (10-3) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Marin Smilek Stadium
Region 8
1 Piqua (12-0) vs. 7 Cincinnati Winton Woods (10-3) at Clayton Northmont Premier Health Stadium
Division III – all games Friday, Nov. 19
Region 9
1 Chardon (13-0) vs. 2 Dover (12-0) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field
Region 10
2 Millersburg West Holmes (13-0) vs. 8 Parma Heights Holy Name (7-5) at Mansfield Arlin Field
Region 11
1 Granville (12-0) vs. 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (11-2) at Ashville Teays Valley Viking Stadium
Region 12
1 Hamilton Badin (12-0) vs. 3 Bellbrook (11-2) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex
Division IV – all games Friday, Nov. 19
Region 13
1 Beloit West Branch (13-0) vs. 3 Youngstown Ursuline (9-3) at Canfield South Range Rominger Athletic Complex
Region 14
4 Port Clinton (12-1) vs. 3 Van Wert (12-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 15
1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (13-0) vs. 2 St. Clairsville (12-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Region 16
3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (11-1) vs. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Division V – all games Saturday, Nov. 20
Region 17
1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 2 Canfield South Range (13-0) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium
Region 18
2 Elyria Catholic (11-2) vs. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (10-3) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field
Region 19
2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-2) vs. 5 Wheelersburg (10-3) at Waverly Raidiger Field
Region 20
3 Camden Preble Shawnee (13-0) vs. 5 Versailles (12-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex
Division VI – all games Saturday, Nov. 20
Region 21
3 New Middletown Springfield (12-1) vs. 4 Mogadore (10-3) at Salem Sebo Stadium
Region 22
3 Carey (12-1) vs. 5 Liberty Center (11-2) at Bowling Green High School Bobcat Stadium
Region 23
1 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) vs. 3 West Jefferson (12-1) at Logan Chieftain Stadium
Region 24
2 Harrod Allen East (10-3) vs. 4 Coldwater (11-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division VII – all games Saturday, Nov. 20
Region 25
3 Warren John F Kennedy (9-2) vs. 4 Dalton (11-2) at Marlington Stadium
Region 26
1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-1) vs. 3 Lima Central Catholic (11-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 27
1 Newark Catholic (12-1) vs. 3 Shadyside (11-1) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium
Region 28
1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 6 St. Henry (10-3) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Ford Field
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.