Date Opponent/Location Time

8/24 ..............Felicity-Franklin ..............6:00

8/26 ..............@ Unioto JV .....................5:30

8/28 ..............Hillsboro JV .....................6:00

9/4 ................@ Westfall .........................7:15

9/7 ................@ Felicity-Franklin .........5:30

9/9 .................Portsmouth .......................6:00

9/11 ..............@ Hillsboro JV .................5:00

9/21 ..............Fairfield ..............................6:00

9/23 ..............Westfall ...............................7:00

9/26 ..............North Adams JV ...............6:30

10/3 ..............@ North Adams JV ..........5:00

