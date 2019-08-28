Date;Meet/Location;Time

8/24;Pickerington CC Classic;9:10

8/31;Circleville Kiwanis Inv.;9:00

9/7;Northwest Mohawk Inv.;10:00

9/14;Aaron Reed Inv.-SEHS;9:00

9/21;Minford Invitational;10:00

9/28;SSU CC Inv. @ Conley Park;10:00

10/5;Oktoberfest 5K;TBA

10/12;SOC meet @Waverly - Bristol Park;10:00

10/19;District @ Rio Grande;12:15

10/26;Regional @ Pick. North;11:00

11/2;State @ National Trail;11:00

