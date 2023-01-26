Fairfield Lions

The Fairfield Local High School Athletic Department is pleased to be hosting the 1st Annual Chad Hodson Classic on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The CHC was developed to honor the life and memory of 1998 Fairfield High graduate and former Lions coach Chad Hodson, who passed away in 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. A portion of the proceeds from the Classic will be given to the Chad Hodson Memorial Scholarship which will be annually presented to a Fairfield Senior in Chad's memory.


