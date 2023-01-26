The Fairfield Local High School Athletic Department is pleased to be hosting the 1st Annual Chad Hodson Classic on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The CHC was developed to honor the life and memory of 1998 Fairfield High graduate and former Lions coach Chad Hodson, who passed away in 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. A portion of the proceeds from the Classic will be given to the Chad Hodson Memorial Scholarship which will be annually presented to a Fairfield Senior in Chad's memory.
The Chad Hodson Classic will feature five varsity basketball games that will take place in Grandle Gymnasium on the campus of Fairfield High School. Games will feature area high schools battling teams from across the Southeast District. Teams featured in the classic include two teams ranked in the most recent State AP Poll as well as storied programs with multiple state tournament appearances.
C103 Radio and GoodGuysRadioTV will be providing all day radio and TV-Style Livestream broadcasting (103.1 FM and goodguysradiotv.com).
Lineup includes:
* 12:45 p.m. - Fairfield Lady Lions v. Blanchester Lady Wildcats
* 2:30 p.m. - Blanchester Wildcats v. Adena Warriors
* 4:15 p.m. - Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs v. Piketon Redstreaks
* 6 p.m. - Whiteoak Wildcats v. Valley Indians
* 7:45p.m. - Fairfield Lions v. Ironton St Joseph Flyers
Admission is $10 for the entire day.
If you have any questions, please contact Fairfield Athletic Director, Jimmy Barrnett (james.barnett@fairfieldlocal.org) or Classic Director, Tony Williams (tony.williams@redstreaks.org).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.