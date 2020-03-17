COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division I and II boys basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Tuesday by a statewide media panel. The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

2020 DIVISION I BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-OHIO

Player of the Year: VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge

Coach of the Year: Tony Staib, Gahanna Lincoln

First Team

Max Land, Cincinnati Moeller, 6-4, sr., 14.1 (points per game); Matt Allocco, Hilliard Bradley, 6-4, sr., 18.0; VonCameron Davis, Walnut Ridge, 6-5, sr., 27.3; Sean Jones, Gahanna, 5-11, so., 19.0; Brandon Noel, Chillicothe, 6-8, sr., 18.0; Josiah Fulcher, Lima Senior, 6-foot-2, senior, 21.3; John Hugley, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-10, sr., 23.0; Grant Huffman, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-4, sr., 17.0; Kade Ruegsegger, Dover, 6-4, sr., 24.5; Kobe Johnson, Canton McKinley, 6-3, jr., 18.1

Second Team

Gabe Cupps, Centerville, 6-1, fr., 10.3; Nate Johnson, Lakota East, 6-3, jr., 17.0; Kalen McKinney, West Carrollton, 6-3, sr., 18.2; Trevell Adams, Columbus South, 6-0, sr., 15.7; Keaton Turner, Dublin Coffman, 6-0, sr., 22.6; Sean Craig, Sylvania Northview, 6-6, so., 20.3; Luke Chicone, Mentor, 5-10, jr., 18.4; Devontae Blanton, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-6, sr., 17.1; Garrison Keeslar, Green, 6-5, sr., 12.1; Derrick Anderson, Boardman, 6-1, sr., 22.2; Christian Parker, Canton GlenOak, 6-5, sr., 18.9

Third Team

Logan Duncomb, Cincinnati Moeller, 6-9, jr., 13.8; Nic Smith, Walnut Hills, 6-6, sr. 15.8; Hank Thomas, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-6, sr., 14.8; Henry Hinkle, Olentangy Liberty, 6-0, sr., 16.8; Jalen Sullinger, Thomas Worthington, 5-10, jr., 17.8; Tavaz Showers, Toledo Start, 5-9, sr., 13.4; Jackson Sizemore, Perrysburg, 6-8, sr., 14.0; Jamir Simpson, Lima Senior, 6-5, sr., 17.5; Jonny Manning, Grafton Midview, 6-6, sr., 18.0; Dakota Cochran, Shaker Heights, 6-2, sr., 16.5; Garvin Clarke, Cleveland Heights, 6-1, sr., 15.0; Jaden Stock, Massillon, 5-10, sr., 15.5

Special Mention

A.J. Adams, Findlay, 6-4, jr., 17.2; Zach Szul, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-4, sr., 17.1; Jayvon Maughmer, Chillicothe, 6-5, sr., 16.5; Kyle Szumski, Medina, 6-3, sr., 18.5; Ezra McKee, Wooster, 6-6, sr., 14.1; Isaiah Young, Akron Hoban, 5-11, jr., 16.0; Zack Oddo, Green, 6-5, soph., 11.0; Jonah McCartney, North Canton Hoover, 6-1, sr., 17.4; Nathan Ravine, Dover, 5-10, jr., 10.1

Honorable Mention

Adrian Michael, Toledo Start, 5-10, sr., 10.9; Luke Denbow, Ashland, 6-1, so., 18.2; Kendal Marshall, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-3, sr., 11.1; Feisal Crumby, Toledo St. Francis, 12.2; Dominique Cole, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-6, sr., 10.7; Dashad Floyd, Toledo Start, 6-1, sr., 11.2; Brady Lichtenberg, Toledo St. John’s; 6-1, jr., 12.7; Noah Moser, Springboro, 6-4, sr., Mo Njie, Centerville, 6-9, sr., Alex Williams, Moeller, 6-4, jr., Trey Robinson, Hamilton, 6-6, sr., DeArius Randle-Barker, Princeton, 6-1, sr., Julian Mackey, Lakota West, 6-3, sr., Jackson Holt, Turpin, 6-3, jr.; Tre Beard, Chillicothe, 5-11, sr., 13.9; Tegan Myers, Logan, 6-0, so., 14.7; Brandon Ford, Ashtabula Lakeside, 6-0, jr., 18.2; Chad Rogers, Mentor, 6-5, sr., 21.4; Luke Floriea, Mentor, 5-10, sr., 15.5; Omar Abuhamdeh, North Royalton, 5-10, jr., 13.0; Bishop Thomas, Painesville Harvey, 6-3, sr., 19.4; Chris Blauman, Madison, 6-3, sr., 20.4; Tyler Jackson, Garfield Heights, 6-4, jr., 14.4; Brent Walker, Canton McKinley, 6-6, jr., 12.8; Quentin Toles, Massillon Perry, 5-11, jr., 14.8; Jayden Ballard, Massillon Washington, 6-3, jr., 12.9; Corey Tripp, Medina, 6-3, jr., 12.7; Tre Massey, Brunswick, 6-2, jr. 21.2; Ethan Andersen, Youngstown Boardman, 6-7, jr., 11.2; D'Muntize Owens, Warren Harding, 5-11, sr., 16.0; Todd Simons, Austintown Fitch, 6-3, jr., 21.0; Trevin Carter, Akron Ellet, 6-1, sr., 19.0; Maison Ross, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, 6-3, sr., 13.9; Erik Stern, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, 6-8, jr., 14.1; Jack Christian, Marysville, 5-10, jr., 18.2; Bobby Crenshaw, Newark, 6-0, sr., 12.5; Marcus Johnson, South, 6-4, sr., 14.7; Kaveon Ross, Walnut Ridge, 6-6, sr., 15.7; Victor Searls, St. Charles, 6-8, sr., 14.5; Bilal Sow, Canal Winchester, 6-4, sr., 19.3; Brock Waits, Grove City, 6-0, jr., 19.8

2020 DIVISION II BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-OHIO

Player of the Year: George Mangas, Lima Shawnee

Coach of the Year: Devin Fulk, Heath

First Team

Paul McMillan, Woodward, 6-2, so., 31.3; Carl Blanton, Trotwood Madison, 6-2, sr., 26.2; Desmond Watson, DeSales, 6-5, jr., 23.0; Caleb Wallis, Jackson, 5-7, sr., 23.0; Tahj Staveskie, Sandusky, 6-0, sr., 25.0; George Mangas, Lima Shawnee, 6-3, jr. 30.4; Luke Frazier, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-4, sr., 22.2; Luka Eller, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-8, 21.8; Nehemiah Benson, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-6, sr., 21.5; Malaki Branham, Akron SVSM, 6-5, jr., 21.0

Second Team

AJ Braun, Fenwick, 6-9, jr., 18.0, Evan Prater, Wyoming, 6-6, sr., 19.0; Brayden Sipple, Blanchester,6-3, jr. 34.0; Otto Kuhns, Bloom-Carroll, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Huston Harrah, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-5, sr., 15.0; Johnathan McCall, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-0, sr., 15.3 ppg; Tresean Jackson, East Liverpool, 6-1, sr., 22.3; Josh Irwin, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-7, jr., 22.6; Jay Billingsley, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-8, jr., 17.4; Quentin Richardson, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-0, sr., 24.6

Third Team

Isaiah Walker, Wyoming, 6-5, jr., 25.3; Camron McKenzie, Hughes, 6-2, jr., 24.0; Chance Groce, Columbus Linden McKinley, 6-5, jr., 14.6; Brandon McLaughlin, Heath, 6-8, so., 13.0; Jackie Santa-Emma, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 5-11, sr., 14.5; Trey Woodward, London, 6-7, jr., 15.1; Trey Robertson, Waverly, 5-9, so., 21.5; Evan Young, Upper Sandusky, 6-2, sr., 17.1; T.J. Pugh, Shelby, 6-6, sr., 22.0; Sencire Harris, Akron SVSM, 6-3, soph., 14.0; Hunter Drenth, Richfield Revere, 6-7, sr., 14.7

Special Mention

Brandon Heigelmann, Tallmadge, 6-4, sr., 23.5; Carson Ryan, Struthers, 6-5, sr., 15.0; Reese Leone, West Branch, 5-9, sr., 16.0; Chance Wells, Wooster Triway, 6-2, sr., 18.4; Connor O'Toole, Gates Mills Academy, 6-3, sr., 12.5; Luken Hill, Thornville Sheridan, 6-5, sr., 11.9; Carson Conley, Licking Valley, 6-2, sr., 21.4; Brady Uhl, Alter, 6-1, sr.; Darren Rubin, Oakwood, 6-0, sr.; Sammy Anderson, Trotwood Madison, 6-2, sr.; Gavin Arbaugh, McArthur Vinton County, 6-1, sr., 18.0; Isaac Little, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, jr., 13.5; Brandon Simoniette, Vincent Warren, 6-1, sr., 13.9; Tony Munos, Marietta, 6-0, jr., 16.4; Brayden Markins, Athens, 5-10, sr., 16.1; William Brown, Youngstown Chaney, 6-5, sr., 10.0; Tommy Reynolds, Norton, 5-10, jr., 17.4; Andrew Pucci, Alliance Marlington, 6-3, sr., 20.4; Jac Alexander, Oak Harbor, 5-10, sr., 18.6; Griffin Shaver, Ontario, 6-1, jr., 17.2; George Mangas, Lima Shawnee, 6-3, jr. 30.4; Da’Sean Nelson, Toledo Rogers, 6-7, sr., 12.0; Garrett Chapin, Norwalk, 6-4, jr.; 14.6; Ethan Steger, 6-5, sr.; 15.9; CamRon Gaston, Rossford, 5-9, jr.; 15.0; Isaiah Alsip, Galion, 6-1, sr., 22.2; Brennan South, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-0, sr.; 17.1; John Barker, Lima Shawnee, 5-10, sr., 13.9; Jamiya Neal, Toledo Rogers, 6-6, jr., 10.5; Jent Joseph, New Philadelphia, 6-0, sr., 11.8; Nate Harris, St. Clairsville, 5-9, sr., 17.0; Adam Chaney, Carrollton, 6-4, sr., 17.1; A.J. Clayton, Duncan Falls Philo, 6-8 so., 18.1; Skye Bryan, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-11, sr., 13.5

Honorable Mention

Ben Knotsman, Tippecanoe, 6-4, jr.; Evan Brunot, McNicholas, 6-2, sr.; Cam Coomer, Wilmington, 6-2, sr.; Evan Ipsaro, New Richmond, 5-11, fr.; Braxton Hammond, Jackson, 6-3, jr., 10.2; Lance Montgomery, McArthur Vinton County, 6-0, jr., 14.0; Josh Lambert, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-2, sr., 9.4; Jake Baumgard, Vincent Warren, 6-5, jr., 9.1; Brayden Whiting, Athens, 5-10, jr., 17.0; Logan Blouir, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-2, sr., 16.6; Jordan Lambert, Bidwell River Valley, 6-5, jr., 17.3; Will Futhey, Waverly, 6-5, so., 11.1; Chase Poston, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-4, sr., 12.5; Isaac Ward, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-10, jr., 15.1; Gabe Chalfin, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-0, jr., 14.8; Logan Rodgers, Miami Trace, 6-7, jr., 13.8; Landen Russell, Thornville Sheridan, 6-2, jr., 14.8; Logyn Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-1, jr., 13.8; Dominic Cork, Cambridge, 6-5, jr., 14.8; Calvin Bickerstaff, Steubenville, 6-5, sr., 14.7; Luke Chetock, Lisbon Beaver, 5-10 sr., 15.1; Kaiden Hartman, Zanesville Maysville, 6-1, sr., 17.2; Reece Perkins, New Concord John Glenn, 6-3, sr., 10.2; Addy Black, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-5, sr., 9.0; Brennan O’Hara, East Liverpool, 6-3, sr., 12.9; Deshaun Nettles, Cleveland Central Catholic, 6-8, sr., 20.2; Ethan Colbert, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-11, sr., 21.0; Jaden Hameed, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5-11, jr., 24.4; Jalen Barnes, Rocky River Lutheran West, 5-11, sr., 20.0; Ashton Price, Bay Village Bay, 6-0, jr., 24.2; Josh Norton, Chagrin Falls, 6-2, jr., 11.3; Sirr Hughes, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 5-11, jr. 12.1; Collin Chambers, Louisville, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Jimmy Salamone, Richfield Revere, 5-9, jr., 20.5; Ethan Hays, Aurora, 6-2, sr., 21.5; Sharrod Taylor, Youngstown Chaney, 6-1, jr., 15.0; Ronnell Perie II, Akron Buchtel, 6-2, jr., 19.0; Deshawn Jones, Akron East, 6-0, sr., 18.5; Khoi Thurmon, Copley, 5-11, fr., 16.9; Trey Metzka, Struthers, 6-4, jr., 14.2; Joe Bruno, Canfield, 6-3, sr., 13; DeSean Harris, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-9, sr., 14.5; Damian Davis, Bexley, 5-9, sr., 18.4; Jackson Izzard, Jonathan Alder, 6-3, sr., 14.7; Dylan Johnson, River Valley, 6-1, jr., 18.1; Amani Lyles, Beechcroft, 6-6, so., 17.2; Marquise Moore, Hamilton Township, 6-1, sr., 16.3; JJ Simmons, Beechcroft, 5-10, so., 18.2; Keylan Williams, Heath, 6-5, so, 13.2

