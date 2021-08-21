Date Opponent/Location Time

8/28 Southern Buckeye 4:00

9/11 North Adams 4:00

9/18 Peebles 4:00

9/24 @ West Union 7:00

10/1 @ Southern Buckeye 7:00

10/15 @ North Adams 7:00

10/22 @ Peebles 7:00

10/30 Super Bowls TBA

* Western is playing football in the Southern Ohio Independent League (SOIL).

