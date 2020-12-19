Date Opponent/Location Time
11/21 @ Western 12:00
12/3 @ Southeastern 5:00
12/5 Whiteoak 12:00
12/15 @ Zane Trace 5:00
12/17 @ Adena 5:00
12/19 Eastern Pike 12:00
12/22 Unioto 6:00
12/26 Holiday Tourney @ Eastern 6:00
12/28 Holiday Tourney @ Eastern 6:00
1/5 Paint Valley 5:00
1/7 Westfall 5:00
1/9 Rock Hill 12:00
Date Opponent/Location Time
1/12 Southeastern 5:00
1/14 Adena 5:00
1/16 Northwest 12:00
1/19 @ Unioto 5:00
1/21 @ Huntington 5:00
1/23 @ West Union
1/26 Zane Trace 6:00
1/28 @ Paint Valley 5:00
2/4 @ Westfall 5:00
2/6 Huntington 5:00
Note: These schedules are subject to change due to Covid-19, weather, or other circumstances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.