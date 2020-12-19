Date Opponent/Location Time

11/21 @ Western 12:00

12/3 @ Southeastern 5:00

12/5 Whiteoak 12:00

12/15 @ Zane Trace 5:00

12/17 @ Adena 5:00

12/19 Eastern Pike 12:00

12/22 Unioto 6:00

12/26 Holiday Tourney @ Eastern 6:00

12/28 Holiday Tourney @ Eastern 6:00

1/5 Paint Valley 5:00

1/7 Westfall 5:00

1/9 Rock Hill 12:00

1/12 Southeastern 5:00

1/14 Adena 5:00

1/16 Northwest 12:00

1/19 @ Unioto 5:00

1/21 @ Huntington 5:00

1/23 @ West Union

1/26 Zane Trace 6:00

1/28 @ Paint Valley 5:00

2/4 @ Westfall 5:00

2/6 Huntington 5:00

Note: These schedules are subject to change due to Covid-19, weather, or other circumstances.

