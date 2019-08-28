Date;Opponent/Location;Time

8/30;@ South Point;7:00

9/6;Wellston;7:00

9/13;@ Valley;7:00

9/20;@ Unioto;7:00

9/27;Paint Valley;7:00

10/4;Southeastern;7:00

10/11;Adena;7:00

10/18;@ Westfall;7:00

10/25;@ Huntington;7:00

11/1;Zane Trace;7:00

