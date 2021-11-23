COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the schedule for next week’s football state championship games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. One game will be played Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., followed by three games each on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, at 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The Division I, II, III and IV state semifinals are this Friday night, while the Division V, VI and VII state semifinals are this Saturday night. The state semifinal pairings and state championship game schedule are listed below.
State Championship Tickets: Football state championship ticket packages are currently on sale for all-session indoor club level, club level with VIP parking, all-session general admission, Friday-only games and Saturday-only games at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, single-game tickets will go on sale.
2021 OHSAA Football Playoff Brackets and Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2021-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage
Spectrum News 1 will televise all seven state championship games live, with streaming available at http://ohsaa.tv
OHSAA Football State Championship Game Schedule
Thursday, December 2, 7 p.m. – Division II
Friday, December 3, 10:30 a.m. – Division IV
Friday, December 3, 3 p.m. – Division III
Friday, December 3, 7:30 p.m. – Division I
Saturday, December 4, 10:30 a.m. – Division VII
Saturday, December 4, 3 p.m. – Division VI
Saturday, December 4, 7:30 p.m. – Division V
OHSAA Football Playoffs – State Semifinal Pairings
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
Home team listed first.
Division I State Semifinals– Friday, Nov. 26
Springfield (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Upper Arlington (14-0) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field
State Championship Game: Friday, December 3, 7:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26
Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-3) vs. Uniontown Green (11-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
Avon (12-2) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-3) at Parma Byers Field
State Championship Game: Thursday, December 2, 7 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division III State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26
Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. Granville (13-0) at London Bowlus Field
Chardon (14-0) vs. Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
State Championship Game: Friday, December 3, 3 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division IV State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26
Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Jonathan Alder Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field
Youngstown Ursuline (10-3) vs. Port Clinton (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium
State Championship Game: Friday, December 3, 10:30 a.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division V State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2) vs. Versailles (13-1) at London Bowlus Field
Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3) vs. Kirtland (13-0) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field
State Championship Game: Saturday, December 4, 7:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division VI State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27
Coldwater (12-2) vs. West Jefferson (13-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Carey (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium
State Championship Game: Saturday, December 4, 3 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division VII State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27
Newark Catholic (13-1) vs. Warren John F Kennedy (10-2) at Marlington Stadium
Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium
State Championship Game: Saturday, December 4, 10:30 a.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
