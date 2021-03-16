Batavia, OH (March 16, 2021) — Due to the forecasted weather and chilly temperatures on Friday, March 19, the Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 21, with starting times being moved up one hour earlier. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will still visit Brownstown Speedway on Saturday, March 20, as originally scheduled.
Both events are expected to attract a powerful field of entries as drivers battle in a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap main event.
Brownstown Speedway, located on the Jackson County Fairgrounds, in Indiana, will kick off their 2021 racing season on Saturday, March 20. In addition to the pulse-pounding action of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the 24th Annual Indiana Icebreaker paying $15,000-to-win, will also include Modifieds and Pure Stocks. Both the pit gate and general admission gates at Brownstown Speedway will open at noon. On-track action will begin at 6:00pm ET. For more information, visit: www.brownstownspeedway.com.
Sunday’s event at Atomic Speedway, the 7th Annual Buckeye Spring 50, will pay $12,000-to-win and include an $800-to-win event for the Sport Modifieds. Both the pit gates and general admission gates will open at 2 p.m. ET. Hot laps will begin at 5 p.m., followed by action-packed racing. For more information, visit: www.atomicspeedway.net.
The 24th Annual Indiana Icebreaker at Brownstown Speedway and 7th Annual Buckeye Spring 50 from Atomic Speedway will also be streamed live on MAVTVPlus.com starting with hot laps.
Brownstown Speedway
Phone Number: 812-358-5332
Location: 476 East CR 100, Brownstown, IN 47220
Website: www.brownstownspeedway.com
Tire Rule:
Left Rear/Fronts — Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350
Right Rear — Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Purse:
$15,000-to-win — 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000.
Atomic Speedway
Phone Number: 740-703-9749
Location: 2535 Blain Hwy, Waverly, OH 45690
Website: www.atomicspeedway.net
Tire Rule:
Left Rear/Fronts — Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300
Right Rear — Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Purse:
$12,000-to-win- 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000.
About Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Founded in 2005, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series showcases the talents of the top dirt late model drivers from across the country. In 2021, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will sanction 59 events across 18 states, including some of the biggest marquee events in the industry, providing dirt slinging, sideways, door-to-door racing action lap after lap.
The series receives national exposure through a television package filmed, produced and edited by Lucas Oil Production Studios. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events will broadcast on four networks including CBS, NBC Sports, CBS Sports Network and the MAVTV Motorsports Network.
The in your face excitement of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is second to none in motorsports. For more information, including the latest news, tour schedule, driver information, and more, visit the official website at: www.LucasDirt.com.
