Date Location/Match Time

8/22 Hillsboro 6:00

8/27 @ Notre Dame 5:30

8/29 Symmes Valley 5:30

9/3 @ Ironton St. Joseph 5:30

9/5 Clay 5:30

9/9 @ Paint Valley 5:00

9/10 @ Green 5:30

9/12 @ East 5:30

9/16 McClain 5:00

9/17 Glenwood 5:30

9/19 Notre Dame 5:30

9/21 Pike Co. Quad @ Piketon TBA

9/23 @ Manchester 5:00

9/24 @ Symmes Valley 5:30

9/26 Ironton St. Joseph 5:30

9/30 Peebles 5:30

10/1 @ Clay 5:30

10/3 Green 5:30

10/7 @ Eastern 5:30

10/8 East 5:30

10/10 Glenwood 5:30

