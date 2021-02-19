The men’s and women’s track and field programs continued their strong campaign, with Jonah Phillips, Hunter Hoover, Aiden Kammler and Jozi Brown leading the way once again by setting three NAIA Standard times on the first day of the Grand Valley State Big Meet in Allendale, Mich.
Phillips, who posted an outstanding time of 15:00.01 to easily eclipse the NAIA National ‘A’ Standard time in the men’s 5,000 meter run, easily posted a career-best time in the event by beating his previous personal best — set last November at the Kentucky Christian Ice Breaker Meet — by more than seven seconds. It is the first NAIA ‘A’ Standard time set by the Chillicothe, Ohio native.
Hoover, meanwhile, didn’t fair too badly himself. While his 15:07.18 was off from his personal best, the Waverly, Ohio product still set a NAIA National ‘B’ Standard time in the event — the third time that Hoover has run at least a ‘B’ Standard or better in each of the 5,000 meter races that he has run in during the 2020-21 indoor season.
Kammler, who posted a 15:15.37, posted his first-ever NAIA National ‘B’ Standard time in his third career 5,000 meter run. In doing so, the Portsmouth standout bettered his previous PR by over 20 seconds en route to posting a strong mark himself in the event.
As for Brown, her time of 18:24.51 not only came within three seconds of her personal best, but also proved to be her second NAIA National ‘B’ Standard time in the event of the three 5,000 meter races that the McConnellsville, Ohio resident has run in this season. She has also clocked in under 18:50 in each of her three 5,000 meter runs in 2020-21 after not posting a time better than 19:12 in the event prior to the 2020-21 season.
Other individuals who competed in the 5,000 meter run for the men and women included Owen Reeher (15:28.73), Josh Metzung (15:30.67), and Deanna Hall (20:06.48).
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.