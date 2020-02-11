The Waverly Tigers and Wheelersburg Pirates will meet in Waverly’s downtown gymnasium Thursday, Feb. 13 in a clash that will give the winner a one-game lead in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II basketball race. The junior varsity contest will begin at 6 p.m. that night, followed by the varsity game. The contest was originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, but it was postponed after Waverly City Schools closed due to the influenza.

