Skeens - IWUb

Rio Grande’s Ella Skeens follows through on a free throw attempt during the second half of Monday’s game against Indiana Wesleyan at the Newt Oliver Arena. Skeens scored 28 points in the RedStorm’s 81-77 loss to the Wildcats.

 Photo by Mike Cody

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Lilli Frasure scored 17 of her game- and career-high 32 points in the final quarter, leading a furious comeback effort by seventh-ranked Indiana Wesleyan University and an eventual 81-77 triumph over the 12th-ranked University of Rio Grande, Monday afternoon, in non-conference women’s basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The game was originally scheduled to be played last Friday in Marion, Ind., but was postponed and then moved to Rio at the request of IWU officials.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments