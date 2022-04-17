Date Opponent/Location Time

3/28 @ Wheelersburg 5:00

3/29 Huntington @ VA 4:30

3/30 Northwest 5:00

4/1 @ Minford 5:00

4/4 South Webster 5:00

4/7 Belpre @ VA 5:00

4/8 @ Eastern 5:00

4/11 @ West 5:00

4/12 Eastern 5:00

4/13 Oak Hill 5:00

4/15 @ Valley 5:00

4/18 Wheelersburg 5:00

4/20 @ Northwest 5:00

4/21 @ Unioto 5:00

4/22 Minford 5:00

4/25 @ South Webster 5:00

4/28 Chillicothe 5:00

4/30 ZF Classic — Portsmouth/Eastern 11:00

5/2 West 5:00

5/4 @ Oak Hill 5:00

5/5 Valley 5:00

5/9 Gallia Academy 5:00

5/10 @ Jackson 5:00

5/14 Zane Trace 11:00

