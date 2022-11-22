The Eastern Lady Eagles faced off with the Huntington Lady Huntsmen to begin their 2022-2023 basketball season Monday night. The young Eagles team fell 63-31 to the Lady Huntsmen in the SVC/SOC Tip-Off at Western High School.

“We have six freshmen, a sophomore, a junior, and a senior, so we are young. We’re going to take some lumps, but I just hope they realize we can compete. But we have to play 32 minutes,” said Eastern head coach Darren King.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments