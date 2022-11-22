The Eastern Lady Eagles faced off with the Huntington Lady Huntsmen to begin their 2022-2023 basketball season Monday night. The young Eagles team fell 63-31 to the Lady Huntsmen in the SVC/SOC Tip-Off at Western High School.
“We have six freshmen, a sophomore, a junior, and a senior, so we are young. We’re going to take some lumps, but I just hope they realize we can compete. But we have to play 32 minutes,” said Eastern head coach Darren King.
“We had 16 turnovers in the first half, and it doesn’t matter if you shoot the ball well or not. If you have 16 turnovers, it doesn’t matter that’s giving them at least an opportunity for 32 points. We have to learn to be patient and make every possession count.”
Huntington took an early 6-0 lead with 6:05 to play in the first quarter. They then built that lead to 17-5 with 2:21 left in the opening frame. Huntington would lead 24-7 after the first quarter.
Cylie Weaver scored all seven points for the Eagles in the second quarter as they trailed 44-14 at the half. Huntington pushed their lead to 57-18 after the third quarter. Eastern outscored the Lady Huntsmen 13-6 in the fourth quarter. Laken Gullet, Weaver and Madison Shuler each had buckets for the Eagles in the final frame.
“We lost one that averaged 18 rebounds a game last year, and you lose a 23-point scorer, you have to find it somewhere, and we haven’t found it yet,” mentioned King. “Hopefully as the season progresses we get better and we pick up some wins.”
Statistically, Weaver led the Eagles with 17 points and 5 rebounds. Kelsey Helphenstine scored 7 points along with 4 rebounds and Laken Gullet added 3 points and 4 rebounds. Madison Shuler and Hannah Allen each had 2 points for the Eagles.
Eastern was 10-42 from the field, and connected on 4 triples. They were 7-12 from the free throw line and finished the game with 22 rebounds with 10 of them being offensive.
The Eagles will be back in action Tuesday at 6 p.m. as they take on Piketon in the second day of action in the SVC/SOC Tipoff at Western.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.