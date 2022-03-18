It isn't an opportunity that comes around every day for teams in rural Southern Ohio.
As of Friday at 12:45 p.m. the Waverly Tigers boys varsity basketball team had a community send off at the downtown gymnasium, as they loaded up to travel to the University of Dayton to play in the school's second ever appearance in the boys state basketball tournament.
The Division II portion of the state boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 18, sees No. 2 Kettering Archbishop Alter (25-2) versus No. 1 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (21-4) in the 5:15 p.m. time slot. Then No. 8 Waverly (23-4) will take the court versus Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (22-5) at 8:30 p.m.
A victory for the Tigers would see them play for a state championship on Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m. at the University of Dayton.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association held a teleconference with all of the coaches Tuesday afternoon. Each one had the opportunity to give an opening statement.
"I'm extremely proud of our guys and excited for us to be a part of this. Our kids have always dreamt of being there," said Waverly coach Travis Robertson. "As a coach and a player, I always wanted to get to this place. Now that we are there, we need to make sure we take care of business.
"We had a great schedule this year. We were able to play Upper Arlington and Newark, who are Division I from the Columbus area. We need to thank them. We were able to play them and be in some battles with them. That's one of the main reasons why we are sitting here today."
Playing a tough schedule seemed to be a theme for all of the Division II teams, including Waverly's opponent Gilmour Academy.
"We have a mixture of kids that went to a regional final last year with three starters back," said Gilmour Academy coach Dan DeCrane. "A tough schedule got us to the point where we are at. We are battle tested and have seen a lot of different styles throughout the season. Not being in a league has made us more flexible in who we can schedule. It has gotten us ready for moments like we had the last few weeks."
The Lancers lost that regional final last year to the defending state champion Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish. This is the Irish’s 18th trip to state and 15th since 2000. They own nine state titles. SVSM has won its five tournament games by margins of 39, 42, 40, 39 and 40 points.
The Gilmour Academy Lancers have not been to the state tournament since 1992, while the Waverly Tigers have not been there since 1970.
"They are having a terrific season and are a really well coached team. Coach Robertson does a great job down there," said DeCrane when asked about what he expected to face from the Tigers. "They play really well together. You can tell that they are a cohesive unit. They play with a chip on their shoulder as a very aggressive and prepared team. They aren't the biggest team in the state of Ohio. Neither are we, but we do have some length. They play a hard, physical brand of basketball. It will be a great challenge for us."
The Tigers have faced these types of teams before, and nothing is going to change.
"Game plan wise, we are going to be us. I don't think that you get to this point and change who you are. We are going to defend. We are going to be physical. We are going to fight you for 32 minutes," said Robertson. "We are going to push on offense transition-wise. We are going to run our sets. We are going to keep this thing simple. We have to stay who we are, stay focused and grind for 32 minutes."
Defense has gotten the Tigers to this point, and their coach expects them to continue playing that way.
"The last two games are probably the worst two games we've had all season as far as shooting percentages. But we are holding teams to 40-some points a game. If you are holding teams to 40-some points at this point (in the regional tournament), it means you are doing something right," said Robertson. "I like our group. I like what we can do. We are going to go in here expecting to win."
The town of Waverly has been decked out in orange and black all week, as signs have appeared in homes, businesses, along the streets and roads. A pep rally and a parade were also a part of the celebration.
"It is unbelievable around here right now. It has been 50 years since we made it to a Final Four. A special group of guys have been able to break through and get there," said Robertson. "The amount of love, support and appreciation we have received over the last few days here has been unbelievable. People have come from southern Ohio all around to make sure it is a special moment and memory that these guys are going to have the rest of their lives. Having all of these people rally around us makes it even more special."
