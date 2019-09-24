Heading into the fifth week of the games in the high school football season, the following sections look at what each of the Pike County varsity teams will face this week.
WAVERLY
Prior to the start of the 2019 football season, the Waverly Tigers stepped up their schedule, adding Athens and Amanda-Clearcreek as opponents this year. The Tigers survived a shootout with Athens in week one. Now it is time to play the undefeated Amanda-Clearcreek Aces. This contest is also Waverly’s homecoming game and will begin at 7 p.m. Friday evening at Raidiger Field.
The Tigers were dealt a blow prior to their game at Fairland with starting quarterback Haydn’ Shanks and tight end/linebacker Zeke Brown out of the lineup with injuries. Still they survived, winning 31-21 behind Payton Shoemaker’s rushing effort 41 carries for 362 yards and three touchdowns. Now Shoemaker is knocking on the door of 1,000 yards for the season. In four games, he has toted the rock 109 times for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.
As a team, the Tigers have put up 124 points for an average of 31 points per game. Defensively, they have surrendered 103 points with 41 of those coming in their lone loss to Unioto. That works out to be an average of 25.75 points per game.
Amanda-Clearcreek has put up 147 points this season for an average of 36.75, while giving up just 55 total points for an average of 13.75 per game. The one common opponent between the two teams is Unioto. The Aces won that game 32-14. They have beaten winless Liberty Union and Fairfield Union, as well as Independance. The Aces were ranked sixth in Division V in the first Associated Press poll of the year.
PIKETON
The Piketon Redstreaks will be facing another challenging opponent this week as the Paint Valley Bearcats come to town.
Paint Valley’s senior quarterback Bryce Newland will be out of the lineup after suffering an injury this past week in the Bearcats’ 21-14 battle at Adena. Yet, they feature a roster full of experienced athletes from their 2018 playoff team. Brayden Ison and Iann Cockrell each carried the ball for the Bearcats in the win and also scored a touchdown. Defensively, Dane Miller and Cruz McFadden recorded interceptions. McFadden also hauled in a touchdown pass from Newland before he left the game.
Paint Valley (3-1, 1-0) suffered its lone loss in week 2 to Pleasant by a score of 43-21. The Bearcats have scored 131 points this season for an average of 32.75 per game. Defensively, they have surrendered 91 points for 22.75 points per game.
Piketon’s roster features a number of young players who are striving to get better each week. Senior Austin Henderson is leading the charge in scoring with four touchdowns — three on offense and one on defense. He also leads the defense with 28 tackles and three sacks for a combined loss of 18 yards. Senior Sammy Savage has 25 tackles and four tackles for loss. Senior Connor Galloway has 22 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
The Redstreaks (1-3, 0-1) are a work in progress offensively and defensively. Piketon has scored 67 points this season for an average of 16.75 points per game. Defensively, the Redstreaks have given up 128 points for 32 points per game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Piketon High School on the new turf field.
EASTERN
After starting the season with three straight losses, the Eastern Eagles had their first taste of victory this past Friday with a 45-6 win at Manchester over the hosting Greyhounds. They will aim to take the positive momentum into their home contest against McClain this week.
The win at Manchester helped the Eagles improve their averages. They have now scored 130 points for an average of 32.5 points per game. Defensively, they have given up 176 points for an average of 44 per game.
In summary from the triumph at Manchester, Eastern sophomore quarterback Wyatt Hines was 12-for-18 passing for 223 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 10 times for 130 yards and added a rushing touchdown. Logan Clemmons carried the ball 3 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Hanshaw had 7 totes for 125 yards.
Catching passes from Hines, Logan Clemmons hauled in 4 receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. Devon Conley had 3 catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. Gage Denny secured 3 receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. Bryce Myers had his first touchdown catch of 15 yards.
Defensively, Kyle Beasley led the way with 11 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 1 sack. Clemmons added 10 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and a sack. Tyler Hanshaw had 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack and 2 forced fumbles. Malik Harris recorded 3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
McClain comes into the contest with a matching record of 1-3. The Tigers picked up their only win, 51-50, on Sept. 13 in a back and forth battle with Zane Trace. McClain has scored 79 points for an average of 19.75 points per game. They have given up 152 points for an average of 38 per game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at EHS.
