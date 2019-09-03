Piketon Football Statistics @ South Point — Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Sammy Savage 10-82, 1 TD; Austin Henderson 13-44, 1 TD; Camren Loar 2-2.
Passing: Levi Gullion 10-for-18 for 178 yards, 2 TDs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Johnny Burton 5-82, 1 TD; Camren Loar 1-47, 1 TD; Chris Chandler 3-43; Austin Henderson 1-6.
Tackles: Sammy Savage 10, Austin Henderson 9, Connor Galloway 8, Colin Alley 4, Johnny Burton 4, Kydan Potts 4, Jeremy Copley 2, Easton Lansing 2, A.J. VanHoy 2, Bryce Wooldridge 2, Tyler Galloway 2, William Brewster 1, Camren Loar 1, Eli Bear 1.
Tackles for Loss: Sammy Savage 4, Tyler Galloway 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Austin Henderson 1-8.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Eli Bear 2, Austin Henderson 2, Connor Galloway 1.
Interceptions: Camren Loar 2, A.J. VanHoy 1.
Pass Deflections: Colin Alley 2.
Fumble Recoveries (No.-Yds. Return): Austin Henderson 1-40, 1 TD.
