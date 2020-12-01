In these trying times, it is all about surviving. The Piketon Redstreaks certainly did that Tuesday evening in their home hoops opener, narrowly escaping with a 52-50 triumph over the visiting Valley Indians.
The Valley Indians, led by Ohio Basketball Hall of Famer Coach Norm Persin, made it interesting in the final seconds.
Piketon's lead of 51-44 seemed comfortable with 1:27 to play. But the Indians kept hanging around, determined to make their run. They forced Piketon into a pair of turnovers, following each with a shot, but none would fall. Valley's Bryce Stuart was able to hit with 16.7 to cut the lead to five, 51-46. A quick timeout followed. Coming out of the break, Valley came up with a steal, leading to another basket for Stuart, 51-48, with 12 seconds left.
Forced to foul, Valley put Piketon's Tra Swayne on the line with 11 seconds to go. Swayne hit the front end of his one-and-one, but the Indians grabbed the rebound after the miss, and went the length of the floor where Colt Buckle scored to cut the lead to 52-50 with 4 seconds left. Fouling for a final time with 1.9 to go, the Indians put Brody Fuller on the line. Fuller's shot didn't fall, and the Indians secured the rebound. But Piketon's defense prevented a final long shot attempt. The Streaks survived for the 52-50 win.
"Survive, right? I think that is going to be the theme for everyone playing a sport right now, especially with the times we are in," said Piketon coach Kyle Miller, referring to the COVID-19 situation. "It is going to be ugly. There will be guys in and out of the lineup because of quarantine. We got out of quarantine on Thanksgiving. We practiced Friday, scrimmaged Saturday, and practiced Monday.
"Everyone is dealing with it. We aren't victims. But it will make it extremely difficult this year. The teams that are able to grind out wins will be better for it. We were lucky enough tonight to get that done against a tough Valley team."
The first quarter went back and forth as the teams exchanged leads. Piketon junior Levi Gullion delivered the initial basket. On the next possession, Tra Swayne followed his contested miss with a tip-in bucket to get the Streaks up to a 4-0 lead. Valley freshman Jace Copley broke through with three-pointer, sparking a personal 8-2 run that pushed the Indians into the lead. Valley moved the score up to 13-7 before the Redstreaks closed the frame on a run of their own. Gullion provided another bucket before Fuller finished with a open triple off a key pass from Sawyer Pendleton. That had Piketon within one, 13-12, headed to the second quarter.
Starting that second frame, Copley hit again on another trey for his 11th point. Although the Piketon's defense contained Copley the rest of the way with Gullion earning the largest part of that assignment, the Indians made a push midway through, using triples from Stuart and Nickel in a run to go up 24-16. However, Swayne helped to shift the momentum back to Piketon by taking the ball inside. He scored the last five points of the half to get the Streaks within three at the break, 26-23.
Piketon's defensive adjustments paid dividends immediately in the third quarter, as the Streaks opened with back-to-back buckets from Gullion and Kydan Potts to take a 27-26 lead. Valley regained it, 28-27, for the final time on a pair of free throws from George Arnett.
Swayne delivered the next six points for Piketon, giving the Streaks a 33-28 cushion. Teammate Chris Chandler provided the next five points to maintain that lead. Then Gullion, Swayne and Potts finished the final minute of the third quarter with baskets, opening a 44-26 lead.
Chandler provided his second three-pointer of the night early in the fourth quarter, giving Piketon a nine-point advantage, 47-38. That was the only field goal for either team for the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, as Valley had three points from the foul line.
Valley's Ty Perkins converted a three-point play with less than four minutes to go. With the Indians applying full court pressure on the inbound pass, Gullion, Piketon's quarterback, threw down the court to Chandler, a tight end, who secured the pass for a layup, 49-42. After Perkins hit again, Swayne delivered on a pair of free throws for PHS, making the lead 51-44. Valley's final surge ensued with Piketon holding for the 52-50 triumph.
"We have to make sure we learn from it," said Miller. "It is always easier to learn from it after a win instead of a loss. That guy in the locker room, Coach Persin, doesn't have the amount of wins he has for no reason. Any time we can survive against a team he coached, we will take it."
For Valley, Stuart finished with 13 points, Copley added 11, and Buckle and Perkins each provided nine.
For Piketon, Swayne led the charge with 20 points, six rebounds, a pair of assists and a steal. Chandler scored 12 and delivered five rebounds. Gullion added 11 points and a block. Potts also had five rebounds.
"Tra Swayne was a huge part of our win. Any time we needed a basket, he found us one. Chris had his rhythm thrown off in the first half with foul trouble. Kydan's energy was huge for us tonight," said Miller. "It is going to be nice for us to win these close ones. We don't know if we are going to play tomorrow. We were supposed to play South Point Saturday and found out they were quarantined. Get the wins and learn now."
The Redstreaks do have the addition of a Thursday evening game at Fairland, which will be a tall task.
"We play the best Division III team south of Columbus. I feel confident in saying that. They were an Elite 8 team last year that had the season not end with a loss, but by cancellation of the tournament," said Miller. "They have everybody back. There were a lot of teams they approached about playing and they put their hand down. We said we'd go."
The Redstreaks are hopeful that they can pick up another game Saturday to replace South Point.
VHS - 13 13 10 14 - 50
PHS - 12 11 21 8 - 52
VALLEY (50) - George Arnett 0 1 3-6 6, Jace Copley 1 3 0-0 11, Ty Perkins 2 1 2-3 7, Carter Nickel 1 1 0-0 5, Bryce Stuart 4 1 2-4 13, Cody Metzler 0 0 0-0 0, Colt Buckle 3 1 0-0 9, TOTALS 11 7 7-13 50.
PIKETON (52) - Levi Gullion 5 0 1-2 11, Tra Swayne 7 0 6-8 20, Kydan Potts 2 0 0-1 4, Brody Fuller 0 1 0-1 3, Chris Chandler 3 2 0-0 13, Sawyer Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0, Brady Fuller 0 0 2-3 2, TOTALS 17 3 9-15 52.
