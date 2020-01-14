Meeting a former Southern Ohio Conference Division I opponent on the road, the Eastern Lady Eagles picked up their fourth win of the season Saturday at Clay, taking down the hosting Lady Panthers 53-34.
So far, Eastern is 3-0 against former SOC I opponents, having beaten Western twice and Clay once.
The Lady Panthers had success from outside the arc to start Saturday’s game with a 12-8 lead after the opening quarter. Eastern junior post player Andee Lester provided four of her team’s points, while twins Addison and Abby Cochenour each had a bucket.
Keeping Clay outside in the second quarter was beneficial for the Lady Eagles. Kat Cochran hit the lone three-pointer for the Lady Panthers, as Eastern outscored Clay 13-3 with a balanced attack. Addison Cochenour and Lester each added a pair of baskets. Abby Cochenour provided a bucket and her team’s first three pointer. At the break, Eastern was up 21-15.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Eagles increased their output some more, outscoring Clay 19-9. Abby Cochenour led the way with eight of Eastern’s points, followed by Lester with six points. Mackenzie Greene connected from outside, while Skylar White hit another bucket. The lead was 40-24.
Eastern put up 13 points to Clay’s 10 in the final quarter. Lester and Abby Cochenour added four points each. Greene dialed up another three-pointer, while Kelsey Helphenstine broke into the scoring column with a bucket.
Getting back into Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on Monday at Northwest, the Lady Eagles are showing defensive improvement in the second half of league competition. But they are still searching for their first SOC II win, falling 46-26 to the hosting Mohawks.
The contest was close in the opening quarter with Northwest ultimately claiming a 9-5 advantage. Andee Lester had a bucket and a free throw for Eastern, while Addison Cochenour produced the other basket.
The Lady Mohawks pushed up to a double-digit lead by halftime after outscoring Eastern 23-12. Abby Cochenour connected on a triple, while Addison Cochenour and Kelsey Helpenstine each added a basket.
The third quarter matched the first with Northwest outscoring Eastern 9-5. Lester had another bucket and a foul shot, while Abby Cochenour had a basket. At that point, Northwest was up 32-17.
The Lady Mohawks closed the 46-26 win with 14 points in the final quarter. Lester led Eastern with six points, while Abby Cochenour added another triple.
Lester led the Lady Eagles with 12 points, followed by Abby Cochenour with eight points, Addison Cochenour with four points and Helphenstine with a bucket.
Northwest was led by Valerie Copas with 12 points, followed by Keirah Potts with nine points and Audrey Knittel with eight points.
The Lady Eagles (4-11 overall, 0-10 SOC II) will head to Oak Hill Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.