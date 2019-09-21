As has become a tradition at Shawnee State, the Bears' entire athletic department was again honored with the Champions of Character accolade as SSU obtained a Champions of Character Silver standing as honored by the NAIA this week.
The SSU athletic department, who was one of 180 units named to the NAIA Champions of Character list, was named as a Silver school based on meeting the five core values, which include integrity (knowing to do what is right), respect (treating others the way you would like to be treated), responsibility (embracing others to contribute), sportsmanship (bringing your best to all competitions), and servant leadership (serving the common good).
Last season, Shawnee State excelled both academically and athletically as the Bears had 63 student-athletes named as All-Academic Mid-South Conference recipients, with 16 of those being named as NAIA Scholar-Athletes. On the field of play, Seth Farmer won Shawnee State's first-ever national championship in track with his victory in the one-mile, the Shawnee State women's basketball team achieved its fifth straight season with 25 wins or more and its 12th consecutive appearance in the NAIA Women's Basketball Tournament, and the women's and men's cross country programs obtained their 10th and third straight seasons with NAIA National Championship berths.
As a whole, the Mid-South Conference also obtained a great deal of accolades as six of the eight full members who were a part of the conference last season also obtained MSC honors, allowing the Mid-South to obtain the NAIA Champions of Character's Five-Star Conference Award. Cumberlands (Ky.) and Pikeville took home the Champions of Character's Gold standing, while SSU, Life (Ga.) and Lindsey Wilson took home COC Silver honors. Campbellsville (Ky.) took home the COC Bronze accolades.
In addition to Shawnee State's success in the classroom, the SSU Athletic Department has partaken in several significant events from a community outreach standpoint in recent months and years, with the Shawnee State women's basketball program visiting Alkali Creek Elementary School during their most recent postseason runs in Billings, Mont., the Shawnee State baseball program assisting Portsmouth Elementary School kids with their reading skills through tutoring via Project MORE, and the Shawnee State men's basketball program caring for Bannon Park and the 14th Street Community Center by cleaning up trash at the former and holding a free community center at the latter.
To be eligible to obtain a Five-Star Champions of Character Institution, a school must score at least 60 or more points on its scorecard throughout the academic year in question. The NAIA Champions of Character program is designed to empower student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans to demonstrate at all times what character truly means in a competitive arena.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com for more information or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears.
