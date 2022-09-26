Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
WAVERLY @ PORTSMOUTH WEST — L49-42
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Jase Hurd 27-133, 1 TD; Peyton Harris 6-26; Quinton Hurd 2-2; Hudson Kelly 1-(-1).
Passing: Mason Kelly 20-for-30 for 201 yards, 5 TDs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Mason Pollard 11-96, 2 TDs; Hudson Kelly 4-54, 2 TDs; Kody Swords 3-51, 1 TD; Wyatt Crabtree 1-2; Jase Hurd 1-(-2).
Punting: Kody Swords 1-for-34.
Tackles: Quinton Hurd 16.5, Peyton Harris 7.5, Legend Clifford 5, Logan Swords 3, Hudson Kelly 3, Wyatt Crabtree 3, Mason Pollard 2.5, Jamison Morton 2, Carson Peters 2, Jase Hurd 2, Devon McGuinn 1.5, Cade Carroll 1, Brock Adams 1, Caden Arrowood 1.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Quinton Hurd 3.5-7; Legend Clifford 1.5-10.
Sacks (No.-Yds.): Quinton Hurd 1-7.
PIKETON @ PAINT VALLEY — L42-8
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Zane Brownfield 15-58, 1 TD; Luke Gullion 6-31; Buddy Wilson 3-11; Caleb Osborne 2-10; Treven Shanks 1-5; Alan Austin 2-4; Cohner Daniels 1-3; Nate Waddell 2-0.
Passing: Luke Gullion 9-for-20 for 72 yards.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Wayde Fout 3-29; Zane Brownfield 3-24; Mason Thacker 1-1.
Tackles: Zane Brownfield 15, Caleb Osborne 6, Dylan Leeth 6, Levi Stanley 5, Gabe Lamerson 4, Nate Waddell 3, DJ Rapp 3, Brent McGuire 2, Alan Austin 2, Zack Hannah 2, Wayde Fout 1, Alex Jenkins 1, Nathan Shrum 1, Wyatt Savage 1.
Tackles for loss: Dylan Leeth 1.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Nate Waddell 2, Caleb Osborne 1, Zack Hannah 1, Gabe Lamerson 1, Wayde Fout 1.
Pass deflections: Brent McGuire 1.
Caused fumbles: Dylan Leeth 1.
Fumble recoveries: Dylan Leeth 1.
EASTERN vs. EAST — W24-8
Rushing (No./Yds.): Landyn Reinsmith 11-83, 1 TD; Dylan Morton 7-47; Jace White 6-31; Tucker Leist 2-30; Brewer Tomlison 2-3, 2 TDs; Brady Moore 1-2.
Passing: Dylan Morton 10-for-19 for 124 yards, 1 TD; Teagan Werner 1-for-1 for 21 yards.
Receiving (No./Yds.): Tucker Leist 6-65, 1 TD; Teagan Werner 3-55; Jace White 1-21; Landyn Reinsmith 1-4.
Tackles: Landyn Reinsmith 9, Teagan Werner 9, KJ Reinsmith 6, Brady Moore 5, Alex Jones 5, Landon Cavinder 5, Wyatt Richardson 3, Jacob Johnson 2, Jace White 2, Dylan Morton 2, Ethan Satterfield 1, Brewer Tomlison 1, Braylon Lamerson 1, Justin Bradley 1.
Tackles for loss: Teagan Werner 4, KJ Reinsmith 2, Brady Moore 1, Brewer Tomlison 1.
Sacks: Brady Moore 1.
Interceptions: Braiden Staley 1.
Pass Deflections: Braiden Staley 1, Alex Jones 1, KJ Reinsmith 1.
