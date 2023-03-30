Playing four games in four days, the Piketon Redstreaks finished the stretch with a 2-2 record to open the first week of varsity baseball play.
On Monday, the Redstreaks traveled to Chillicothe to take on the McClain Tigers in the FNB Baseball Classic at the V.A. Piketon scored the initial run in the opening inning and held that 1-0 lead until the third inning when McClain tied it up. The Tigers added another run in the fifth and one in the sixth to take the 3-1 win.
For Piketon, Wayde Fout finished 1-3 with a run and a stolen base. Garrett Moore was also 1-3 with the lone RBI. Garrett Legg, Gage Dofflemyer and Alex Jenkins all went 1-3 as well.
Mason Roberts suffered the loss on the mound. In six innings of work, he gave up three runs, all unearned, on five hits, while striking out one and walking two.
Returning home, Tuesday, the Redstreaks produced their first victory in walk-off style, defeating the visiting Northwest Mohawks 9-8, thanks to an RBI double from Dofflemyer in the seventh.
The Redstreaks gained the initial lead by plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning after taking advantage of an early Mohawk miscue. Fout led off and reached base on an error before Cayde Conley singled behind him. Conley stole second before Garrett Moore drew a walk to fill the bags. Legg followed with a single, sending Fout home. Next Conley scored on a passed ball. Alex Jenkins picked up an RBI on a groundout to send Moore across the plate.
Northwest countered with five runs in the top of the second inning. They held that 5-3 lead until the bottom of the fifth inning when Piketon rallied for four runs to move ahead 7-5. The Redstreaks quickly loaded the bases and pushed a run home, as the Mohawk pitcher hit two batters and issued two walks. Buddy Wilson was credited with the first RBI when he drew a walk to push Conley home. Jenkins followed with his first RBI hit, scoring Moore. Then Christian Horn reached on a fielder's choice to plate Legg. Grayson Roberts had the next single, scoring Wilson to make it 7-5.
Piketon added another run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Moore drew a one-out walk, stole second and later scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 8-5.
Rallying for three runs, the Mohawks tied it up in the top of the seventh inning, 8-8. But the Redstreaks still had the bottom of the seventh to make something happen. Horn drew a leadoff walk, went to second on a sacrifice bunt from Grayson Roberts, and scored when Dofflemyer doubled to center field to create the 9-8 walk-off victory.
Dofflemyer, who subbed in for Ashton Cormany, finished his night 1-for-1 with the double and the RBI. Legg finished 2-2 from the plate with a run, an RBI and a stolen base. He also picked up the win in relief on the mound after Conley started and logged the first six innings. Jenkins was 2-4 from the plate with two RBIs. Grayson Roberts was 1-3 with an RBI. Horn went 1-1. Wilson also had an RBI, while Moore and Conley each stole one base.
The Redstreaks faced another close battle Wednesday evening that took extra innings to decide on their home field. Ultimately, the Portsmouth Trojans escaped with the 4-3 conquest in nine innings.
Portsmouth produced the first run in the top of the second inning. The Redstreaks responded with a run to tie in the bottom of the third inning. For Piketon, Fout was hit by pitch to lead it off. He stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice from Conley and scored on an error, 1-1.
Following the same pattern, the Trojans scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, only to see the Redstreaks answer with two to match them in the home half. For Piketon, Moore and Legg both started by reaching base on errors. Then Dofflemyer and Jenkins each had an RBI for sending them home to make the score 3-3.
Piketon threatened to win the game in the bottom of the eighth inning by loading the bases with no outs, but a double play and a flyout ended that threat.
A pair of errors allowed the Trojans to get a runner to base and score in the top of the ninth, making the lead 9-8.
The Streaks had an opportunity in the bottom of the ninth. Horn came up with a leadoff single, went to second on a sacrifice from Cormany, and moved to third on a two-out single from Fout. But the next batter hit a fly to right field for an out, bringing the game to an end.
At the plate, Horn finished 2-4. Fout was 1-4 with a run and a stolen base. Dofflemyer and Jenkins both went 1-3. Grayson Roberts was charged with the pitching loss in relief.
Thursday evening was another home contest for the Redstreaks, as they defeated the visiting Wellston Golden Rockets 10-3 to avenge a sectional final loss in 2022.
Piketon scored early and often to gain the lead and never trailed in the game. The first run came in the bottom of the second inning when Horn came up with a one-out single and later scored on a passed ball when Grayson Roberts was at bat.
Three more runs came in the bottom of the third inning. Fout delivered a one-out single to start. Moore and Zack Hannah both reached on Wellston errors. Fout was able to score when Hannah was at the plate. Jenkins had a single to plate Moore and Hannah scored on a hit from Horn, 4-0.
Piketon's next run came in the fifth inning as Moore led off with a single and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Jenkins, 5-0.
The Golden Rockets finally cracked the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning, generating three runs to trim the lead down to two, 5-3.
Not to be denied, the Redstreaks came back with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The first five Piketon batters reached base and all five of them scored. Wilson and Moore both had singles, Fout walked, Mason Roberts was hit by a pitch and Conley reached on an error. Moore picked an RBI and Horn collected two, as Piketon moved the score to 10-3.
"Two of our seniors stepped up big for us," Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters said. "Alex Jenkins and Christian Horn both had big days. It’s a nice team win for us."
Jenkins picked up the win on the mound with six innings of work. He gave up three runs, one earned, on four hits, while striking out three and walking three. Cormany pitched an inning of relief, striking out one and walking one.
Horn led the way at the plate, finishing 3-4 with three RBIs and a run. Jenkins was 1-3 with two RBIs. Moore went 2-4 with three runs, one RBI and one stolen base. Mason Roberts and Wilson both went 1-2 with a run. Grayson Roberts was 1-3. Conley had two RBIs and stole a base, while Fout also had a stolen base.
Piketon moves to 2-3 overall and begins Scioto Valley Conference play at Zane Trace on Monday at 5 p.m. Then the Redstreaks return home for a non-league contest against Chesapeake on Tuesday.
