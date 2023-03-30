Playing four games in four days, the Piketon Redstreaks finished the stretch with a 2-2 record to open the first week of varsity baseball play.

On Monday, the Redstreaks traveled to Chillicothe to take on the McClain Tigers in the FNB Baseball Classic at the V.A. Piketon scored the initial run in the opening inning and held that 1-0 lead until the third inning when McClain tied it up. The Tigers added another run in the fifth and one in the sixth to take the 3-1 win.


