Fresh off their first road win of the year, the Western Indians rode the momentum to a second straight victory Saturday night at Manchester.
Not only did the Indians win, they did it in high-scoring fashion, by producing more than double the points of the hosting Greyhounds.
The 85-41 win was the result of Western’s highest offensive outpouring this season. The previous high, a 71-66 win at Green, came the night before as the Indians started the new year in a strong way.
Western senior Maveric Ferneau was a sparkplug in the strong start, generating five three-pointers in the opening quarter to account for 15 of his team’s 27 points. Coleman Gibson and Kolten Miller each hit a three-pointer as well, bringing the team total to seven and 21 points. Shelden Richardson, Austin Beckett and Noah Whitt each contributed a basket, as the Indians took a 27-12 advantage into the second quarter.
The Indians spread the ball around in the second quarter. Ferneau hit another three-pointer and added a pair of foul shots to account for five of the 19 points. Six other players had one basket each, including Sage Collingsworth, Broc Jordan, Noah Whitt, Colton Montgomery, Beckett and Richardson. Miller also contributed a pair of free throws. At the half, Western had doubled the scoring of the hosting Greyhounds, 46-23.
Six different players scored for Western in the third quarter, led by Jordan with five points. Beckett and Whitt each followed with four points. Ferneau connected on his seventh three-pointer, and Montgomery and Richardson each added a bucket. Going into the final quarter, Western led by 30, 66-36.
Richardson connected on a pair of outside shots to lead the way in the fourth quarter. Dylan Theobald added a pair of baskets in the paint, Miller contributed a three-point play, while Beckett, Riley Beekman and Jordan added two-points each to complete the 85-41 win.
Ferneau led all scorers in the game with 23 points. Richardson followed with 12 points, while Beckett added 10. Jordan just missed double figures with nine points. Isaiah Scott led Manchester with 12 points.
With the win, Western improved to 3-5 overall. The Indians were set to get back into Southern Ohio Conference Division I action Tuesday evening at East. They will be home again on Saturday against Paint Valley for Hall of Fame night. Friday’s home game against New Boston has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15.
WHS - 27 19 20 19 - 85
MHS - 12 11 13 5 - 41
WESTERN (85) — Coleman Gibson 0 1 0-0 3, Kolten Miller 1 1 3-3 8, Maveric Ferneau 0 7 2-2 23, Colton Montgomery 2 0 0-0 4, Shelden Richardson 3 2 0-0 12, Austin Beckett 5 0 0-2 10, Noah Whitt 4 0 0-0 8, Broc Jordan 3 0 3-5 9, Sage Collingsworth 1 0 0-0 2, Dylan Theobald 2 0 0-0 4, Reed Brewster 0 0 0-0 0, Terrell Francis 0 0 0-0 0, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Riley Beekman 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 22 11 8-12 85.
MANCHESTER (41) — Daulton McDonald 2 0 0-0 4, Brayden Young 1 0 0-0 2, Decklan Huron 0 0 0-0 0, Trey Spears 3 1 0-0 9, Cade Colvin 1 2 0-0 8, Isaiah Scott 4 0 4-5 12, Luke Hayslip 0 2 0-0 6, TOTALS 11 5 4-5 41.
