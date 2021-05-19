Scioto Valley Conference All-League Baseball Team 2020-2021
First Team: Westfall senior Luke Blackburn, Adena senior Nate Throckmorton, Unioto senior Cameron DeBord, Huntington senior Gavin Free, Zane Trace junior Ben Nichols, Paint Valley senior Brock Blanton, Unioto senior Carson DeBord, Westfall senior Titan Williams, Westfall junior Peyton Weiss.
Second Team: Adena senior Jarrett Garrison, Unioto sophomore Micah Geise, Adena junior Carter Glandon, Paint Valley sophomore Dax Estep, Piketon senior Easton Lansing, Huntington freshman D.J. Crocker, Piketon junior Johnny Burton, Southeastern senior Jaylen Murta, Unioto freshman Landyn Patterson.
Honorable Mention: Dillon McDonald and Will Dratwa of Adena, Emery Woods and Braylon Leach of Huntington, Trent Mettler and Conner Free of Paint Valley, Roger Woodruff and Jerrod Tackett of Piketon, Jarrett McWhorter and Connor Smith of Southeastern, Andrew Lemaster and Dewey Dailey of Unioto, Hunter McCoy and Ashton Nunemaker of Westfall, Brayden Phillips and Brody Tatman of Zane Trace.
Player of the Year: Luke Blackburn (Westfall)
Coach of the Year: Trevor Thomas (Westfall)
League Co-Champions: Westfall/Unioto (12-2)
