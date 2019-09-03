Waverly Football Statistics vs. Athens — Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Payton Shoemaker 22-207, 4 TDs; Haydn’ Shanks 5-(-29).
Passing: Haydn’ Shanks 15-for-25 for 168 yards.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Zeke Brown 5-46; Penn Morrison 4-57; Mark Stulley 3-31; Payton Shoemaker 2-24; Will Futhey 1-5.
Punting: Grayson Diener 3-for-101 for an average of 33.7 yards per punt with a long of 38 yards.
Kickoffs: Grayson Diener 5-for-300 yards for an average of 60 yards per kick with five touchbacks.
Kickoff Returns (No.-Yds): Payton Shoemaker 5-96.
Field Goals: Grayson Diener 1 for 30 yards.
Tackles: J.T. Barnett 13, Zeke Brown 8.5, Will Futhey 8, Wyatt Crabtree 7.5, Grayson Diener 6, Payton Shoemaker 5.5, Jaxson Poe 4, Cai Marquez 2.5, Michael Davis 2, Hunter Ward 1, Dakota Swepston 1.
Tackles for Loss (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 3-14; Jaxson Poe 2-26; Wyatt Crabtree 2-7; Hunter Ward 1-7; Payton Shoemaker 0.5-4; Cai Marquez 0.5-3.
Sacks (No.-Return Yds.): J.T. Barnett 2-13; Jaxson Poe 1-6; Wyatt Crabtree 1-5.
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Zeke Brown 1-50
Pass Deflections: Payton Shoemaker 1.
