As has become standard over the past few years, Pike County will be well represented in district golf competition next week.
After competing in their respective sectional tournaments, Waverly’s entire team has qualified, as have individual golfers from Piketon, Western and Eastern. Those heading to the district tournament include Tigers Conner Heffner, Cole Robertson, Tanner Smallwood, Ben Flanders and Michael Goodman; Redstreaks Denzel Endicott and Logan Cummins; Eagle Andrew Cochenour; and Indian Broc Jordan. More specifics on each team follow.
In both the Division II and Division III sectionals, the top five teams and top five individuals, who are not on a qualifying team, get to advance to district competition. In sectional, district and state competition, golfers must play 18 holes.
Specifically, Waverly finished fourth overall in the Division II sectional at the Elks Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The Redstreaks also competed in that sectional.
The top five teams advancing to district include sectional champion Fairland (329), runner-up Gallia Academy (340), third-place Chesapeake (357), fourth-place Waverly (359) and fifth-place Wheelersburg (361).
In the 18-hole competition, senior Conner Heffner led the way individually for the Tigers, tying for medalist honors with Fairland’s Clayton Thomas, as each shot 75. Heffner’s 75 came from shooting 39 on the first nine holes and 36 on the second. He was followed by fellow senior Cole Robertson, who shot 94 (46, 48). Tiger senior Michael Goodman (47, 48) and junior Ben Flanders (48, 47) each carded 95. Tanner Smallwood rounded out the results at 98 (47, 51).
The Redstreaks just missed advancing as a team, finishing sixth overall with a score of 363. However, Endicott and Cummins produced strong enough scores to qualify as individuals. Endicott’s total of 79 (41, 38) placed him in a tie for fifth overall. Cummins followed at 85 (43, 42), tying for 10th. Wrapping up the results for Piketon were junior Jesse Barlow at 98 (50, 48), freshman Christian Horn at 101 (51, 50), and freshman Owen Armstrong at 103 (52, 51).
The Redstreaks and the Tigers, along with all of the other qualifiers from the sectional at the Elks and the Division II sectional at the Chillicothe Jaycees course will head to the Division II district tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Crown Hill near Williamsport. The district champion team and one individual, who is not on that team, will advance to the state meet.
In Division III, the Western Indians began sectional competition on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Chillicothe Jaycees course where senior Broc Jordan finished fourth overall with an 81 (41, 40) to secure his place in next week’s district competition.
Jordan was the only returning golfer on the Indians’ roster this year, and he has led his team throughout the season. Western finished 10th overall as a team. Behind Jordan, Brendon Mosley shot 102 (49, 53), Maveric Ferneau added 120 (61, 59), Kolten Miller finished at 139 (62, 77), and Terrell Francis rounded it out at 159 (79, 80).
Eastern competed in the other Division III sectional at Franklin Valley Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 25. There senior Andrew Cochenour finished fifth overall with an 89 (48, 41) to qualify for the district tournament as an individual.
As a team, the Eagles finished 11th with a score of 514. Behind Cochenour were Errol Hesson at 141 (69, 72), Jaxon Collins at 142 (68, 74), Trenten Brown at 142 (71, 71) and Jacob Overly at 150 (72, 78).
Jordan and Cochenour will be back in competition on Monday, Sept. 30 at the Elks Country Club in the Division III district battle. The district champion team and one individual golfer, who is not on a qualifying team, will have the opportunity to advance to state.
