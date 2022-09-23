Evan Leist - Cedarville

Evan Leist

CEDARVILLE, Ohio - Cedarville's Evan Leist is the NCCAA Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week.

Leist, a senior from Beaver, Ohio, placed sixth in the All-Ohio Championship with a time of 24:33.9 for the 8,000 meters.

