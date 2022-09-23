Leist named NCCAA Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Evan Leist Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CEDARVILLE, Ohio - Cedarville's Evan Leist is the NCCAA Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week.Leist, a senior from Beaver, Ohio, placed sixth in the All-Ohio Championship with a time of 24:33.9 for the 8,000 meters.The Yellow Jackets finished fifth of 29 schools in the night event at the Elvin R. King Cross Country Course.CU is off until participating in the Wisconsin-Parkside Invitational on October 8 in Kenosha, Wis. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Evan Leist Cross Country Sport Ohio Fifth Sixth Yellow Jacket Event Runner All-ohio Championship Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
