COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the regional quarterfinals of the football playoffs, with 224 schools advancing to the second round of the 50th annual postseason tournament.
Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m. The first and second round games are hosted by the better seeded team. Neutral sites will be used beginning with the third round (regional semifinals) November 12-13.
NOTING THE FIRST ROUND
New this year, the top 16 schools in each region qualified for the playoffs. At least one school from every seed won a first-round playoff game. Overall in the first round, the better seeded teams went 191-33 at home for an 85.3 winning percentage. In the final three years (2017-19) of the previous playoff format when the top eight schools per region qualified and only seeds No. 1 through No. 4 hosted, the better seeded teams won their first-round games at a 74.4 winning percentage (250-86).
2021 OHSAA Football Playoff Brackets and Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2021-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage
OHSAA Football Home: https://ohsaa.org/sports/football
All-Time Football Playoff Database: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/history/FootballParticipants.pdf
Ticketing: All OHSAA postseason tournament tickets (in all sports) must be purchased online at www.OHSAA.org/tickets
Spectrum is the official television partner of the OHSAA and will televise several football playoff games each weekend. Their coverage is exclusive. Spectrum will announce its weekly playoff game selections by noon Monday here: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2021-OHSAA-Football-on-Spectrum
Pressbox Priority Seating: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/FB-MediaPressBoxMemo.pdf
MaxPreps Ohio Football Home (stats, standings, scoreboard): https://www.maxpreps.com/state/football/ohio.htm
Oct. 25 Associated Press Final State Football Poll (Courtesy Cincinnati WKRC-TV): https://bit.ly/3Cy5zwK
OHSAA Football Playoffs – Regional Quarterfinal Pairings
Division I, II, III and IV games are Friday, November 5.
Division V, VI and VII games are Saturday, November 6.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
Games listed with regional seed and overall record.
Division 1, Region 1
9 Berea-Midpark (7-4) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)
5 Massillon Jackson (9-2) at 4 Canton McKinley (7-4)
7 Cleveland Heights (9-2) at 2 Medina (11-0)
6 St. Ignatius (7-4) at 3 Stow-Munroe Falls (9-2)
Division 1, Region 2
8 Perrysburg (8-3) at 1 Marysville (10-0)
5 Centerville (8-3) at 4 Toledo Whitmer (9-2)
7 Dublin Jerome (7-4) at 2 Springfield (9-1)
14 Dublin Coffman (4-7) at 6 Findlay (8-3)
Division 1, Region 3
9 Reynoldsburg (5-5) at 1 Upper Arlington (11-0)
5 Hilliard Darby (8-3) at 4 New Albany (11-0)
7 Hilliard Bradley (6-5) at 2 Pickerington Central (10-1)
6 Pickerington North (8-3) at 3 Gahanna Lincoln (7-2)
Division 1, Region 4
8 Fairfield (6-4) at 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (8-3)
12 Cincinnati Sycamore (6-5) at 4 Cincinnati Princeton (10-1)
7 Cincinnati Elder (5-5) at 2 Cincinnati St. Xavier (9-2)
6 Milford (7-4) at 3 West Chester Lakota West (9-1)
Division 2, Region 5
8 Painesville Riverside (7-4) at 1 Cleveland Benedictine (7-2)
5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (9-2) at 4 Hudson (9-2)
7 Willoughby South (8-3) at 2 Macedonia Nordonia (9-2)
6 Austintown-Fitch (7-3) at 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (7-3)
Division 2, Region 6
8 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-2) at 1 Medina Highland (10-1)
12 Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (5-5) at 4 Toledo Central Catholic (9-2)
7 Fremont Ross (8-3) at 2 Avon (9-2)
6 Olmsted Falls (9-2) at 3 Barberton (10-1)
Division 2, Region 7
9 Canal Winchester (7-4) at 1 Sunbury Big Walnut (11-0)
5 Westerville South (8-2) at 4 Massillon Washington (9-2)
7 Uniontown Green (8-3) at 2 North Canton Hoover (9-2)
14 Wooster (6-5) at 6 Dublin Scioto (8-3)
Division 2, Region 8
8 Cincinnati Withrow (9-1) at 1 Piqua (10-0)
13 Riverside Stebbins (6-4) at 5 Trenton Edgewood (8-2)
7 Cincinnati Winton Woods (8-3) at 2 Kings Mills Kings (11-0)
6 Cincinnati La Salle (6-4) at 3 Cincinnati Anderson (9-2)
Division 3, Region 9
8 Streetsboro (8-2) at 1 Chardon (11-0)
5 Hubbard (10-1) at 4 Canfield (10-1)
7 Aurora (9-2) at 2 Dover (10-0)
6 Steubenville (9-2) at 3 Chagrin Falls Kenston (10-1)
Division 3, Region 10
8 Parma Heights Holy Name (5-5) at 1 Norton (10-0)
5 Parma Padua Franciscan (8-2) at 4 Mansfield Senior (9-2)
7 Tiffin Columbian (7-4) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (11-0)
6 Medina Buckeye (8-3) at 3 Rocky River (8-3)
Division 3, Region 11
8 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (7-4) at 1 Granville (10-0)
5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (9-2) at 4 London (9-2)
7 Columbus Eastmoor Academy (7-3) at 2 Jackson (9-2)
14 Bellefontaine (7-4) at 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (9-2)
Division 3, Region 12
9 Lima Shawnee (7-4) at 1 Hamilton Badin (10-0)
13 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (4-5) at 5 St. Mary’s Memorial (9-2)
15 Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-5) at 7 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-2)
6 Wapakoneta (9-2) at 3 Bellbrook (9-2)
Division 4, Region 13
9 Poland Seminary (8-3) at 1 Beloit West Branch (11-0)
12 Girard (7-4) at 4 Perry (9-2)
7 Cleveland Glenville (8-3) at 2 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (7-1)
6 Salem (8-3) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (7-3)
Division 4, Region 14
16 Milan Edison (6-5) at 9 Sandusky Perkins (8-3)
5 La Grange Keystone (9-1) at 4 Port Clinton (10-1)
7 Shelby (9-2) at 2 Clyde (9-2)
11 Wauseon (8-3) at 3 Van Wert (10-1)
Division 4, Region 15
8 Marengo Highland (8-3) at 1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (11-0)
5 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-2) at 4 Heath (9-2)
7 Carrollton (8-3) at 2 St. Clairsville (10-1)
6 Byesville Meadowbrook (9-2) at 3 New Concord John Glenn (7-3)
Division 5, Region 17
8 Akron Manchester (6-4) at 1 Kirtland (10-0)
5 Bellaire (10-1) at 4 Garrettsville Garfield (11-0)
7 Mantua Crestwood (7-3) at 2 Canfield South Range (11-0)
6 Ravenna Southeast (9-1) at 3 Sugarcreek Garaway (11-0)
Division 5, Region 18
8 Pemberville Eastwood (7-2) at 1 Tontogany Otsego (10-0)
13 Apple Creek Waynedale (6-5) at 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (8-3)
10 Genoa Area (6-5) at 2 Elyria Catholic (9-2)
6 Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-2) at 3 Bloomdale Elmwood (9-1)
Division 5, Region 19
9 Portsmouth (8-3) at 1 Ironton (10-1)
5 Wheelersburg (8-3) at 4 West Lafayette Ridgewood (10-1)
7 Amanda-Clearcreek (7-4) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (7-2)
6 Gahanna Columbus Academy (7-4) at 3 Piketon (10-0)
Division 5, Region 20
9 Springfield Shawnee (7-4) at 1 Cincinnati Taft (8-2)
13 Carlisle (6-5) at 5 Versailles (10-1)
7 Cincinnati Mariemont (8-3) at 2 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (8-2)
11 Williamsburg (7-4) at 3 Camden Preble Shawnee (11-0)
Division 6, Region 21
9 Brookfield (7-3) at 1 Leavittsburg LaBrae (10-1)
12 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-4) at 4 Mogadore (8-3)
7 Sullivan Black River (8-3) at 2 Columbia Station Columbia (10-1)
6 Creston Norwayne (8-3) at 3 New Middletown Springfield (10-1)
Division 6, Region 22
9 Collins Western Reserve (7-3) at 1 Archbold (11-0)
5 Liberty Center (9-2) at 4 Columbus Grove (11-0)
7 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (10-1) at 2 Ashland Crestview (11-0)
6 Defiance Tinora (10-1) at 3 Carey (10-1)
Division 6, Region 23
8 Nelsonville-York (8-3) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (8-1)
12 Columbus KIPP (7-4) at 4 Barnesville (9-1)
10 Worthington Christian (8-2) at 2 Proctorville Fairland (9-1)
6 Galion Northmor (9-2) at 3 West Jefferson (10-1)
Division 6, Region 24
8 Jamestown Greeneview (7-4) at 1 Mechanicsburg (11-0)
5 Cincinnati Country Day (8-2) at 4 Coldwater (9-2)
10 Milford Center Fairbanks (6-5) at 2 Harrod Allen East (8-3)
14 Fort Recovery (4-7) at 11 Anna (5-6)
Division 7, Region 25
8 Malvern (9-2) at 1 Lucas (9-1)
5 Independence (9-2) at 4 Dalton (9-2)
7 Salineville Southern Local (8-3) at 2 Norwalk St. Paul (9-1)
6 Cuyahoga Heights (6-3) at 3 Warren John F Kennedy (7-2)
Division 7, Region 26
8 Waynesfield-Goshen (9-2) at 1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (10-1)
5 Leipsic (8-3) at 4 McComb (10-1)
7 Antwerp (9-2) at 2 Edon (10-1)
6 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (10-1) at 3 Lima Central Catholic (9-2)
Division 7, Region 27
8 Caldwell (6-4) at 1 Newark Catholic (10-1)
5 Glouster Trimble (8-2) at 4 Howard East Knox (9-2)
7 Hannibal River (7-4) at 2 Sugar Grove Berne Union (10-0)
6 Waterford (8-2) at 3 Shadyside (9-1)
Division 7, Region 28
8 Fort Loramie (5-6) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0)
5 Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (8-2) at 4 De Graff Riverside (8-3)
7 New Bremen (8-3) at 2 New Madison Tri-Village (10-1)
14 Troy Christian (7-4) at 6 St. Henry (8-3)
