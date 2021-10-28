After a virtual event last year due to Covid-19, Piketon held its 24th annual All Cheerleaders' Night on Friday, September 10, 2021 with the Redstreaks defeating the Zane Trace Pioneers.
To enable better social-distancing, our “Red, White, and Cheer” event featured each squad cheering one quarter with the high school squad as follows: 1st/2nd grades - first quarter; 3rd/4th grades - second quarter; 5th/6th grades - third quarter; and junior high - fourth quarter.
Special thanks to coaches: peewee 1/2 Brooke Galloway & Melody Moore, peewee 3/4 Mandy Kingrey, peewee 5/6 Tiffany Lemaster, junior high Heather Shanks, and high school Heather Schuler with assistants Cara Taylor & Cyndi Wallace.
Additional thanks to Piketon Athletic Directors Keith Dettwiller and Libby Crothers, Piketon Director of Bands Todd Peitz, Scioto Valley Local Schools administration, and Mike Moorman, the voice of the Redstreaks.
Best wishes to seniors: Shelby Carrico, Malyn Conley, Aliah Crace, Brynan Moore, Taylor Williams, and Kayleah Woodruff, who participated in their final All Cheer Night.
