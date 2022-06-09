Struck Gold
Do you remember the feeling of going through the bank with your parents as a child and the bank teller sends a sucker for you through the drive-thru? Well, the feeling of opening the blueberry “dum-dum” (which rarely ever happened) is much like the adult feeling that all Reds fans feel every time Hunter Greene takes the mound, as the Reds organization has certainly struck gold.
On June 6, Hunter managed to throw another impressive outing, as he retired 20 straight batters in a row and gave up only one hit in a Reds win that ended in a shortened game due to weather.
Striking gold is also something that I felt this week as a Cincinnati sports writer, as I was able to do a Q:A with two highly respected individuals in Cincinnati, former Reds pitcher and broadcaster Sam Lecure and staff writer for Red Leg Nation and Late Night Reds Talk Podcast host, Nick Kirby.
Sam’s Slate and Matt’s Take
Anyone who has watched the pregame on Bally Sports before a Reds game is familiar with Sam’s Slate. Sam is a great television broadcaster who Cincinnati is lucky to have give his insight each week, as he has an enormous amount of baseball knowledge.
Sam had his debut in 2010 with the Cincinnati Reds and had a stellar 5 year career with the Reds organization, in which he contributed greatly to the success of the team. Sam pitched over 320 innings in the big leagues and his experience as a pitcher is a big reason why I wanted to bring him “on board” this week to do a Q:A.
Q: What is your favorite memory while wearing a Reds uniform?
A: “I think celebrating clinching the 2012 division. I felt like I was a real part of the team unlike 2010 when I was bouncing up and down between the minors. That was the most fun I ever had playing ball because we won a lot, and I loved those guys.”
Q: What is your favorite memory as a Reds broadcaster?
A: “Unlike playing they all seem to run together. Baseball can do that too but, I had some more skin in the game and the moments on the field affected me when I played. So I’d say it’s actually very recent, when I had the chance to go to Toronto and broadcast the games there. Amazing city. It’s a ballpark I hadn’t been to. The games were well played even though the Reds lost 2 of 3. John Sadak is an outstanding individual to work with. And for all the fun I had, I managed to make it back across the border!”
Q: What player during your career gave you the most difficult at bat?
A: “Starlin Castro always sticks out. Pablo Sandoval. Those free swinger types. I was around the zone and not very nasty, so they got to me pretty good.”
Q: What is your favorite food at GABP?
A: “In the media cafeteria they give out hot dogs which are a go to. Mustard only. And then the nacho stand down the 3rd base line next to our set. That’s a guilty pleasure. Typically just cheese and jalapenos.”
Q: With a lot of pitchers making their debuts and learning this season, what is your biggest piece of advice for them in order to succeed at the big league level?
A: “Ask questions of the guys who’ve been doing it for a while would be one. They’ve experienced it all and the better prepared you can be to deal with emotions, the better off you’ll be. Be accepting of who you are as in, what you’ve done to get yourself to the big leagues, and trust that it will work here.”
Q: Being 13.5 games back currently, what do you think this team needs to improve on the most in order to cut the deficit in half?
A: “I think health obviously has been a big factor. That’s getting better and so are the results. It’s always going to change. The answer will be different in a month. Right now the rotation and offense look great. So I’d say the bullpen to tighten up. That WILL change and the offense will slump. It’s just the ebbs and flows of a long season which is why ‘even keel’ is the way to be.”
“Kirb Appeal”
As I mentioned previously, Nick Kirby is a magnificent writer covering the Reds. His writing and updates via twitter help engage the minds of all local Reds fans and he even recently received a shout-out during the game from John Sadak. His expertise is a big reason why I wanted to ask him the questions below to give our readers an idea on some of the most relevant questions that many Reds fans currently have.
Q: Who has impressed you the most so far this season?
A: “Tyler Stephenson has been the most impressive player so far this season. He has handled taking over full-time catching duties so effortlessly (he only started 65 games in 2021 at catcher) and has continued to improve as a hitter. I think that Tyler Stephenson is a future Reds hall of famer.”
Q: If the Reds were going to make up ground anywhere in the month of June, where can you see it happening in the schedule?
A: “If the Reds were going to go on a run in June, you would have thought that it would be early in the month. The Reds squandered an opportunity against one of the worst teams in baseball by losing 3 of 4 to the Nationals, but still do play the Diamondbacks seven times before June 15th...”
Q: Who do you believe (if any) will be traded before the deadline?
A: “I think that at least one of Luis Castillo or Tyler Mahle will be traded. I think the Reds will gauge offers on both, and then decide what route to go. I think it will just depend on what is offered for them if the Reds decide to move on, or try to keep them to compete next year and possibly look at an extension. Some other guys that I imagine will be shopped if healthy are Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham, Kyle Farmer, Tyler Naquin, Donovan Solano, Luis Cessa and Lucas Sims….”
