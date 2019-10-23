Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Payton Shoemaker 189-1,1,696, 23 TDs; Hunter Ward 12-118, 1 TD; Dawson Shoemaker 8-35; Jaxson Poe 10-29; Trey Brushart 2-7; Brady Anderson 2-3; Alex Boles 1-0.
Passing: Haydn’ Shanks 83-for-135 for 1,275 yards, 13 TDs, 1 INT; Wade Futhey 16-for-35 for 113 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Will Futhey 30-672, 9 TDs; Phoenix Wolf 30-315, 1 TD; Penn Morrison 9-116, 2 TDs; Mark Stulley 15-127, 1 TD; Zeke Brown 8-66; Payton Shoemaker 5-57; Grayson Diener 1-30, 1 TD; Dawson Shoemaker 1-5.
Punt Returns: Payton Shoemaker 8-75; Will Futhey 1-16; Mark Stulley 1-6; Grayson Diener 1-3.
Kickoff Returns: Payton Shoemaker 10-244, Grayson Diener 10-201, Mark Stulley 1-19, Dakota Swepston 1-11, Alex Boles 1-10, Will Futhey 1-5, Zeke Brown 1-4.
Punting (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 13-435 for an average of 33.5 yards per punt with a long of 47 yards; Payton Shoemaker 1-for-43.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 49-2,773 for an average of 56.6 yards per kick with 33 touchbacks.
Tackles: J.T. Barnett 53.5, Zeke Brown 42.5, Wyatt Crabtree 41.5, Payton Shoemaker 38.5, Will Futhey 29.5, Dakota Swepston 27.5, Mark Stulley 27, Penn Morrison 19, Jaxson Poe 16.5, Grayson Diener 13, Michael Davis 11, Cai Marquez 10, Spencer Pollard 8.5, Kenny Cydrus 8.5, Whyatt Ward 7.5, Hunter Ward 6.5, Brandon McGuin 6.5, Dawson Shoemaker 5, Anthony Wagner 4, Phoenix Wolf 2, Alex Boles 2, Caden Arrowood 1, Trey Brushart 1, Jake Taylor 1, Ty Evans 1, Andrew Welch 0.5, Dylan Smith 1, Brady Anderson 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 15-57, Jaxson Poe 8.5-38, Wyatt Crabtree 8-24, Dakota Swepston 7-19, Zeke Brown 6-22, Spencer Pollard 4-10, Mark Stulley 2.5-17, Anthony Wagner 2.5-12, Payton Shoemaker 2.5-6, Whyatt Ward 2.5-5, Dawson Shoemaker 2.5-9, Brandon McGuin 2-5, Hunter Ward 1-7, Kenny Cydrus 1-1, Penn Morrison 0.5-8, Cai Marquez 0.5-3, Dylan Smith 0.5-1, Brady Anderson 0.5-0.
Sacks (No.-Return Yds.): J.T. Barnett 4-29, Anthony Wagner 1.5-7, Zeke Brown 1-10, Jaxson Poe 1.5-6, Wyatt Crabtree 1-5, Brandon McGuin 1-2, Dakota Swepston 0.5-5, Dawson Shoemaker 0.5-4
Blocked Kicks: Dakota Swepston 1.
Forced Fumbles: Penn Morrison 1.
Fumble Recoveries: J.T. Barnett 2, Mark Stulley 1-TD, Whyatt Ward 1, Spencer Pollard 1.
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Penn Morrison 4-23; Payton Shoemaker 3-51, 1 TD; Will Futhey 2-23; Zeke Brown 1-50.
Pass deflections: Mark Stulley 4, Penn Morrison 4, Payton Shoemaker 4, Wyatt Crabtree 1, Zeke Brown 1, Grayson Diener 1, Cai Marquez 1, Will Futhey 1.
Safeties: Jaxson Poe 1.
Scoring: Payton Shoemaker — 23 TDs and a conversion rush for 150 points; Will Futhey — 9 TDs for 54 points; Grayson Diener — 1 TD, 3 FGs, and 35 point-after kicks for 50 points; Mark Stulley — 2 TDs for 12 points; Penn Morrison — 2 TDs for 12 points; Phoenix Wolf — 1 TD for 6 points; Hunter Ward — 1 TD for 6 points; Jaxson Poe — 1 safety for 2 points.
