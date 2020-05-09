Dreaming of a professional career in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Becca Morris has already taken a major step in her journey toward this goal after capturing a championship at the Muay Thai World Expo in Des Moines, Iowa, this past summer.
Morris, who lives in Waverly, is home-schooled by her mother, Terry, and trained in part by her father, Billy, who decided to learn the sport with his daughter.
Muay Thai is literally translated to Thai boxing, according to Wikipedia. The Thai Boxing Association (TBA) is the sanctioning authority, which hosted the 2019 Muay Thai World Expo championship in Des Moines at the Holiday Inn Convention Center-Airport. Muay Thai is also known as “the science of eight limbs” according to the TBA. Much can be incorporated into winning a Muay Thai battle including, but not limited to, punching strikes, elbow strikes, knee strikes, kicking strikes, clinching and throws.
Searching for a recreational outlet, Morris tried a number of activities, but she hadn’t found her niche until the discovery of Ronda Rousey through YouTube. Rousey was the first female to make it into the Ultimate Fighthing Championship (UFC) and the first female to win a UFC title.
“Originally, I found out through an interview on YouTube about what Ronda had done. It was about the sport and what she had to offer as well,” said Becca, who was hooked after seeing it. “I was just amazed. I fell in love with the sport and all that it has to offer for females and males.”
The discovery of that video started Morris on the path of working her way up the ranks in the fighting world, while looking to make a breakthrough as a female in a male-dominated sport.
“I tried piano, singing lessons, and ballet. Then I did barrel racing with horses. I liked doing all of them, but I wasn’t passionate about them. I never thought I needed to wake up and do those activities,” said Morris.
“Every morning, I wake up when I’m supposed to and eat what I am supposed to eat. Then I go out and train. I do what I am supposed to throughout the day, and then I train again. Leading up to each training, I get in this mindset that I’m ready to do what is necessary. That was the difference between activities I used to do and Muay Thai.”
In order to progress to the professional ranks and fight in a cage, an individual must go through the progressions to learn the steps. The ultimate goal for Morris is to make it to the professional ranks in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
According to her father, Billy, the order of progression is boxing/striking, Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu, and then MMA training. “It is a long path,” he said.
Becca Morris started training initially under Isaac Steele in Chillicothe, who is also an MMA fighter, as well as working out in her own home gym.
“MMA is what they call mixed martial arts,” explained Becca. “It has Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai, so it is ground game (Jiu Jitsu) and standing (Muay Thai). Currently I am only doing standing.”
Becca started in boxing to learn striking and fighting with two hands. Next, she added kicking.
“When I moved to Ronin (Training Center, Columbus), I started doing Muay Thai. Next, I’m going to add more wrestling and Jiu Jitsu for my ground game to build up to MMA. Once I’m there, I will just continue to train with all skills that I have learned and will add new techniques.”
Becca said learning Jiu Jitsu and Judo, which she likened to a cousin of Jiu Jitsu, an individual must go from a white belt to a black belt. There are steps that an individual is required to go through to progress through from white to black. The color sequence is the same for both.
The instruction Becca receives at Ronin Training Center from MMA coaches helps her combine all of the practices into one. At Ronin, Becca was training under Aaron Boggs and Vanessa Demopoulos, who is an LFA (Legacy Fighting League) fighter. The UFC pulls fighters from LFA. Demopoulos is working toward being in the UFC.
On the Ronin Training Center website, it explains that Muay Thai Boxing is a quick paced, highly skilled, physically intense sport.
Muay Thai, the national sport of Thailand, is a modern fighting sport evolved from traditional Thai martial arts that involves striking an opponent using one’s fists, elbows, knees, and shins, as well as manipulating an opponent’s body at a close distance to bring him or her to the ground.
Unlike the majority of the world’s striking-specific fighting sports, which limit an individual’s ability to implement the majority of his or her limbs as striking weapons, Muay Thai encourages the use of all the available physical tools of a practitioner to deliver strikes to an opponent.
Also unlike nearly all other striking specific fighting sports, a significant portion of Muay Thai techniques are concerned with controlling, striking, and bringing opponents to the ground from positions in which the two combatants’ limbs are entangled at a close range in clinches, holds, or when one combatant has caught a strike thrown by his or her opponent.
In Thailand, Muay Thai events are typically held in stadiums, arenas, event centers, or at local outdoor festivals, and involve two opponents fighting in a square ring, typically with boxing gloves, but occasionally with traditional rope handwraps (Kard Chuek rules), for a duration of five three-minute rounds.
At Ronin Training Center, students are taught how to execute the critical stances, movements, punches, kicks, knees, elbows, checks, catches, lateral slips, parries, clinches, takedowns, and dumps of Muay Thai, as well as essential Muay Thai training practices, such as how to wrap his or her hands, how to hit a heavy bag, how to neck wrestle with a partner in a practice setting, and how to strike and hold Thai pads.
Becca’s weekly training regimen is disciplined with Sunday being the only full rest day. “On most days, I do strength and conditioning. Sometimes I just have a schedule for a heavy bag workout,” she explained.
“Ronin is an hour and 15 minutes from Waverly. They have a six-week fight camp prior to a fight, which is six days a week. Outside of that fight camp, I’m there three to four times a week. Every day I try to train twice a day. On Ronin days, I usually train for an hour here. Then I go up there and train for two hours. On off-days, I train an hour-and-a-half in the morning and an hour-and-a-half to two hours in the evening.”
When they travel to Ronin, Becca incorporates everything from pads to mitts to bags to lifting.
At the time of the interview, Becca was doing Muay Thai on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Ronin and Jiu Jitsu on Fridays. On Saturdays, she was joining her older brother, Tanner, to go to West Side Barbell and train with the gym’s founder, Louie Simmons, for strength and conditioning. Every Saturday (at West Side) is different, but the training is geared for building strength and conditioning for her fights. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, Becca also trains at home.
Both Becca and Tanner were homeschooled by their mother, Terry, who has a master’s degree in education, although Tanner has graduated and is working now. Homeschooling allowed both children to have a very flexible schedule in order to pursue their sport of choice.
Becca’s mom, Terry, says Muay Thai is a new sport to southern Ohio. Her father, Billy, said that they didn’t know of any other Muay Thai fighters in the southern Ohio area at the time of the interview. That has made it challenging for Becca to put to use what she has learned in actual live fights.
Becca was scheduled to fight in March 2019 in Indiana, but they couldn’t find an opponent for her.
“If I’m not doing national tournaments, there aren’t very many events that females my age are in because of my weight class and age. Most amateur fighters are 19 to 25,” explained Becca.
“When she went to the Muay Thai nationals, the age range could only go up or down one year,” said Terry. “It is difficult to find (opponents).”
The additional difficulty comes with the variety of weight classes, although the Muay Thai World Expo did offer fighters the opportunity for a catch-weight, meeting in the middle, or having a fighter move up to a higher experience division.
“Most of my training partners are males. Their weight classes go from 155 and up. There are no men my size (at Ronin),” said Becca.
“I’m the only female fighter in the Jiu Jitsu class. I’m actually currently one of the only female fighters in that gym and the only female fighter who fights Muay Thai. The other two fight MMA.”
The Morris family says it takes a whole gamut of people to pull this off, because there is a lot that goes into preparing for competition.
“I eat, sleep and breathe this sport. It is everything I want to do for a career,” said Becca.
Becca said all of her training partners took her through extreme training to prepare for the 2019 Muay Thai World Expo.
“My dad holds mitts for me and helps train me. Before I had Ronin and I hadn’t met Vanessa yet, I was just training by myself. Dad stepped up and said, ‘Let me start learning with you and teaching you.’”
Although sometimes through sibling frustration, her brother Tanner also helped keep her motivated.
“My brother is a power lifter. When he was eating cake in the morning because he could, I was eating egg whites. He would look at me and say, ‘If you were eating this, you wouldn’t win a belt because you wouldn’t make weight.’ All of them made sure I stayed on my regimen of eating,” said Becca.
Tanner and Becca are very close to each other.
“Tanner has always been an inspiration to me. When I didn’t have a coach, to see him getting physically fit was very motivating. He has always been that encouragement for me,” said Becca. “When he has his powerlifting meets, I’m there. When I have fights, he is there. That’s another part of our relationship.”
Becca believes the preparation for the fights through Ronin Training Center put her way ahead of the game, compared to the competition she faced. In the national championship, Becca had to compete in three two-minute rounds.
In the training leading up to her national championship trip, Becca’s first training was very difficult. At Ronin Training Center, they were doing six 10-minute rounds, sparring for a full hour, with a minute break in between each round. Prior to sparring, there is a 45-minute class.
But her coach encouraged her by guaranteeing that no other girl was training like Becca did. That proved to be true, according to the Morris family, as they saw that many of the other female competitors in Des Moines didn’t have the stamina that Becca did.
“My coach, Aaron Boggs, has gone to Thailand multiple times and trained with Thai fighters. I learned from his Thai work,” said Becca.
Billy said Becca’s coach was trying to see if he could ‘break her’ by pushing Becca to her limits. But Becca couldn’t be broken.
“I never wanted to stop. I just wanted to get some water and a second to breathe. What they call that in fighting is taking you underwater. It is like when you go under water and then you come up and are gassed. That’s basically what happens. That’s what he wanted me to do because it had never happened to me before,” said Becca.
“It is kind of like hyperventilating. I couldn’t breathe, and I was overwhelmed. Then next week, it was a little less. By the end, I was ready to go two or three more rounds. Whenever I went to this fight, the only thing that I had was nerves. People in the fight come back in the second round and they are huffing. All I need is a sip of water and someone to tell me what to do.”
Ultimately, deciding whether you are a fighter or not is quickly determined, according to Becca.
“You either are okay with getting punched in the face, or you are not. That is something that I have learned. A fight is a lot different than training. In training you go lighter on each other. You don’t want to hurt each other. In a fight, you give it your all. You put every muscle into it,” said Becca.
“In a fight, you get punched and you hate it and want to get out of there as quickly as possible. Or you move forward. I moved forward. I wanted to fight and I couldn’t wait to do it again. That’s how I knew I was a fighter.
“I went through all of the training and I loved every second of it. When I hated it, I loved it. After training, I’m sore, but that is the best feeling. It is the feeling of accomplishment. Fighting and training is my passion. It is what I love to do.”
In her road to the national championship tournament, several area businesses sponsored and supported Becca. Her mother, Terry, helped secure the sponsorships, managed the time and helped with the food for the weight cut. Her father, Billy, is the driver and helps with Becca’s training.
First, she had to start bringing her weight down to the target range in the months prior to the 2019 Muay Thai World Expo.
“I went from 147 to 136 in just a matter of six to eight weeks,” said Becca, crediting Laurah Hallock of Ronin Training Center for helping her get through the weight cut.
Like Becca, Hallock was homeschooled as well, which allowed her to become a black belt, because she had plenty of time to be in the gym working on her craft.
“There are a lot of people involved in this. It is amazing how many coaches and trainers there are,” said Billy. “Laurah helped Becca set up a diet plan to lose weight. When we went to Des Moines, Iowa (for the national championship competition), Becca had to cut five or six more pounds in 24 hours.”
Knowing that Becca would have to go through a weight cut once they arrived in Iowa, she followed a strict diet on the road trip there. The meals had to be prepared before they left, measured and weighed, with the right nutrients to fuel her body for endurance and strength.
“Driving 10 hours I had three identical meals and they were cold,” said Becca. “I don’t think I ever want to eat cold cauliflower rice again in my entire life.”
In order to cut that amount of weight quickly, Becca had to take Epsom Salts baths to help pull the moisture out of her body.
“You basically dehydrate your own body,” said Becca. “There is time between the weigh-in when you have time to re-hydrate.”
Her mom, Terry, explained that Becca had 24 hours to re-hydrate for fighting after her first weight cut. That fight was scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
“It is definitely a joint effort,” said Becca of the family support. “Weight cuts are very difficult and can be dangerous. My brother, Tanner, was a big part of it as well. He was the jokester and kept me happy. You get dehydrated, dizzy, nauseous, you don’t want to talk, and you don’t feel good. Vanessa Demopoulos called me constantly and checked on me. It was the first time for me to ever do this. The first is the worst.”
She had to do a second weight cut prior to her second fight, which was slated for 10:30 a.m. the next morning. There was a 6:30 a.m. weigh-in time for that fight, giving her much less time to re-hydrate.
“After I cut weight, I was able to go eat again. You have to do it very slowly or you can get sick,” said Becca. “I had salmon, sweet potato and broccoli, which tasted like the best food I’ve ever had. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”
In the brackets posted online, Morris was listed as being in the super lightweight class, which meant a competitor had to be in the range of 132.1-137 pounds. Two other fighters were in that class.
Becca’s first opponent was NinaSimone Hartfield of Laselva MMA in Derby, Kansas.
“In the first fight, the first girl (Hatfield) had more of a wrestling stance. They did a lot of clinching,” said Terry.
“I threw a few head kicks. I won all three rounds by points,” said Becca.
“In the last 20 seconds, the girl told me that I scared her. Whenever you punch, you breathe through it and you make this loud noise. I started making that loud noise.”
There was little time to celebrate, as Becca had to begin preparing for the next round. She needed to return to her hotel room and cut weight again for an early morning weigh-in before the championship bout.
Becca’s second opponent was Kiarra Evans of The Blast Muay Thai in Madison, Wisconsin.
“My championship fight was a great fight. I sound a little biased because I was the fighter in the ring. I won all three two-minute rounds by points,” said Becca.
“Kiarra put up a good fight. I couldn’t tell if I was winning or not. Judges can be very different. All I knew is that she and I were putting our all in it. Looking back, there was one part of the fight where I should have moved forward and it would have stopped the fight.”
With those two wins, Becca had her first two career Muay Thai victories and moved to 2-0.
“When I watched the film, it looked that we had both been in a fight before,” said Becca. “It looked like it was our one and only chance, which it was, to win the title. Props to her. Kiarra did very well.”
After Becca completed her victories and came home with a title belt, her father shared his thoughts, “Someone asked me what I thought about seeing my daughter in the ring. I said it is like seeing her drive off in the car for the first time. Once she gets in there, there is nothing you can do about it. It can either be a car wreck or she will reach her destination.”
Her parents have been told that Becca is a quick study and learner.
“A lot of people talk about when they started and then she started. Becca started so young and she is really progressing fast,” said Billy.
Becca has started her journey, but she has not arrived at her destination as of yet.
“My ultimate goal is to be in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). Most people get signed for the UFC between the ages of 20 of 30. I feel like I’m ahead of the game,” said Becca.
It goes back to Ronda Rousey and the YouTube video that set Becca in motion on the path toward being a professional fighter.
“I saw one of her fights and met Ronda in the March of 2018,” said Becca. “I had dinner with her and her husband, Travis Browne, who is an MMA fighter in the UFC as well.”
It was the opportunity to meet Browne at the Arnold Classic in Columbus that eventually led to Morris meeting Rousey as well.
“I explained to him (Browne) how much I loved her, and that she was the reason I loved the sport so much. They planned on calling me for my birthday. Ronda wanted to meet and have lunch with me the following year when she came to the Arnold Classic.”
Morris has stayed in touch with Rousey and Browne through texting.
“They help me out. They were some of the first people I messaged after I won my title,” said Morris. “They were ecstatic for me and with me, which is a big deal.”
Becca appreciates all of the support from family and friends that she has made along the way.
“I have the training under my belt. I can’t say enough about Ronin Training Center. They’ve had UFC fighters come there, train and teach. Everything they’ve learned from these people, they put into their training,” said Becca.
“A lot of talent comes in and out of that place (Ronin) in MMA and UFC competitors. Even though I have a lot of experience already, I have a lot more to go. I could potentially be one of the youngest females in the UFC, because one of the men who is from Ronin is part of a company that does MMA fights and has an MMA company in Columbus — Ohio Combat League.”
The Morris family would like to see more females become involved in fighting sports.
“It is great for self defense and self image,” said Terry.
“In my opinion, it is training a lot of people should know about these days. I would like to open up my gym for anyone who wants to learn for self-image, self-defense, to learn the sport or to fight one day.”
At the time of the interview, the family already planned to go back to Iowa for the 2020 Muay Thai World Expo. They were saving money and preparing to secure sponsorships. It was slated for June 17-21, 2020. But with the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, it has been moved to Oct. 8-11, 2020.
“It is like MMA is in my blood,” said Becca. “I believe I was born to be in the UFC and help change the way it looks for female fighters because it can be very difficult to get fights, especially as a young female.”
